Genie Bouchard’s Ab-Baring Floral Ensemble Is the Perfect Ode to Last of Summer Weather
Hailing from Canada, professional tennis player Genie Bouchard is accustomed to the cold. More importantly, she’s accustomed to dressing for the cold. But, on account of her tennis career, she has been a Florida transplant for several years now, and her fashion habits have followed suit.
By which we mean, the 30-year-old has done an expert job of curating a spring and summer wardrobe filled with the most chic mini dresses, the best tanks and more. Plus, she’s made it clear that she cares about her fashion choices. When she’s not on the court practicing her tennis or pickleball game or competing in tournaments across the country, she can be found out on the town in her most glamorous style.
Both her penchant for good fashion and her proclivity for styling warm-weather outfits were apparent on her recent trip to Virginia Beach. While there, Bouchard went to dinner with tennis instructor and fellow pickleball player Rachel Stuhlmann. For the occasion, the athlete wore a floral-printed crop top—a sweet ode to late-summer weather in the East Coast town.
Bouchard traveled to the coastal destination for the Stratusphere Gin Virginia Beach Cup, the latest stop on the PPA Tour, or the professional pickleball tour. The athlete was there to take part in both singles and doubles play. On the singles front, she made it to the Round of 16 before falling to Salome Devidze. In doubles, Bouchard and her partner Ava Ignatowich didn’t make it out of the Round of 32.
Though she didn’t secure a deep run in either draw, we wouldn’t consider her trip to Virginia a wash by any means. She’s relatively new to the game of pickleball, having joined the professional league only last year. If you ask Bouchard, she would tell you she hasn’t yet figured the game out in the same way she has mastered tennis. “I don't feel like I’m masterful at pickleball yet,” she stated in August. “But I just tried to relay my experiences in terms of the transition, ‘O.K., coming from tennis, this is what I would do.’”
Her tennis background has certainly helped to advance her pickleball career much quicker than your average player, though. And, as she continues to participate in professional tennis events, too, there’s no doubt that Bouchard’s practice for both will be mutually reinforcing. Regardless of future results, we’re thoroughly impressed with her multi-sport ambitions.