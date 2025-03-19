Gigi Hadid Evokes Vintage, Youthful Summer Nostalgia With New Havaianas Campaign Shot in Brazil
Gigi Hadid is making flip-flops the next big thing in fashion. The SI Swimsuit model and former Victoria‘s Secret Angel has joined Havaianas as the brand’s new global ambassador, giving her stylish stamp of approval to the iconic Brazilian footwear label. The campaign, shot by close friend and photographer Alana O’Herlihy in Brazil, beautifully captures a laid-back, vintage-inspired summer aesthetic. O’Herlihy also captured Bella Hadid’s collaboration with Frankies Bikinis earlier this year.
In the colorful campaign visuals, the 29-year-old entrepreneur wears Havaianas’ signature Brazil Logo and Slim Point designs, blending playful laid-back beach vibes with high fashion. The pics evoke memories of carefree days spent by the shore and sweet childhood summers.
“To be the Havaianas global brand ambassador is surreal, and a bit nostalgic,” the mom of one, who grew up in Santa Barbara, Calif. said of the partnership in a press release. “Growing up at the beach, I can’t remember a time when I wasn’t wearing this summer staple. I’m very excited to be working with this team and I love that Havaianas is making a comeback. I’ll make flip-flops work from Paris to New York to the beach.”
Once seen as purely functional beachwear, flip-flops have steadily found their way into mainstream fashion, fueled by nostalgic trends and a renewed appreciation for casual comfort. Havaianas, with its rich Brazilian roots dating back to 1962, has played a major role in that evolution. Known for its signature rubber sole and minimalist design, the brand has transcended its origins to become a global style staple. Havaianas continues to redefine flip-flops as both a vacation must-have and a chic everyday essential, now with Gigi Hadid as the ultimate muse in her global ambassador role.
“We are very proud and excited to announce Gigi Hadid as our new global ambassador. With the endorsement of this global fashion icon, we aim to elevate flip-flops to new heights of
style and recognition,” global marketing vice president Maria Fernanda Albuquerque said.
The campaign celebrates authenticity and simplicity — core values that have defined Havaianas since its launch. Shop the drop at havaianas.com and in stores worldwide.
