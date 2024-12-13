Hailee Steinfeld Flaunts Her Long Legs in All-Leather Mini Dress for 28th Birthday
Hailee Steinfeld is celebrating her birthday with all of her followers this week by sharing a brand-new glimpse into her always-fashionable closet. The freshly 28-year-old, who got engaged to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in November, took to Instagram to thank her fans for their birthday wishes in style. Steinfeld, who has been acting since a young age and earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance in the Coen Brothers’s True Grit (2010), also reprised her voice acting role as Vi in the sophomore season of Netflix’s Arcane last month. Needless to say, she keeps a busy schedule, always booked and busy with events—both personal and professional.
For her big 2-8, Steinfeld posed happily, smiling cheek to cheek wearing a black leather blazer mini dress, showing off her long and toned legs. Though she didn’t rock her engagement ring—we suspect this photo shoot took place before the proposal, perhaps—she did flaunt a cute bow ring on her middle finger and multiple hoop earrings on each ear. I absolutely love this hairstyle on Steinfeld and think it’s my favorite one she’s ever had. The short hair just fits her face so well.
“twenty eight 💌thank you for all the birthday wishes!! i love you ❤️🎈,” Steinfeld wrote in her caption, posted to her whooping 20.4 million followers.
Steinfeld’s followers, like us, are in awe of her latest look and couldn’t resist letting her know in her comments section. “The cutest human !!!!❤️,” commented makeup artist Ash K Holm.
“Happy birthday beautiful girl!!! Sending u lots of love 🎉🎂❤️,” model Alessandra Ambrosio added.
“& she is the moment, && every moment after tbh,” Jordan Michaels wrote.
On Nov. 29, Steinfeld nearly broke the internet when she and Allen shared a joint post to announce their engagement. The news brought sports fans and fans of pop culture together to rally around the pair. Sharing a photo from the picture-perfect moment the NFL star got down on one knee, the beloved celebrity couple kissed to celebrate the moment. And while the two looked great, the setting Allen chose was absolutely flawless. But don’t just take our word for it:
While 2024 was a great year for Steinfeld, we have a feeling 2025 might be even bigger. On top of wedding planning for what’s bound to be a beautiful event, the Los Angeles native is expected to reprise her fan-favorite role as Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse—though the animated film no longer has a release date—and she’ll appear in the Ryan Coogler film Sinners alongside Michael B. Jordan, Jack O'Connell and Wunmi Mosaku. Additionally, Steinfeld will do more voice work to reprise her MCU role as Kate Bishop for the miniseries Marvel Zombies. Told you she was booked and busy.