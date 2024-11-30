Social Media Reacts to Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s Engagement: ‘Favorite Couple’
Since first being linked in May 2023, singer-actress Hailee Steinfeld and NFL quarterback Josh Allen have kept their romance pretty private. Though it didn’t take fans long to become obsessed with their relationship, updates from the pair came far and few between as Steinfeld, 27, kept a low profile attending Buffalo Bills games and other public outings with Allen, 28. In recent months, the Academy Award nominee has begun sharing more glimpses of their life together, seemingly feeling more comfortable with public displays of affection.
And on Nov. 29, the couple surprised everyone by sharing a huge milestone moment—an engagement. In a collaboration post between the two, they gave fans a peek at the major event, seeing Allen on one knee in front of a stunning floral altar consisting of roses in varying shades of pink. Allen also arranged candles all around them, serving as a stunning display in front of the ocean backdrop. “♾️ 11•22•24 ♾️,” the caption read, signaling that the engagement took place last Friday.
Shared with their combined 21.7 million followers—with a whopping 20.3 million coming from Steinfeld—it should come as no surprise that their comments section has flooded with reactions.
LET’S GOOOOOO!! ❤️💙,” the official Buffalo Bills Instagram account commented.
“🙌🔥❤️ hearts are breaking and coming together at the same time!! 👏 favorite couple 😍yes!!!” a fan wrote.
“YES!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!” another added.
Many fans who have a crush on Steinfeld shared their heartbreak over the news with humorous comments, most taking on the same theme: “i just fell to my knees in a wegmans.”
“just watched a guy watch a guy fall to his knees in target,” influencer and journalist Brandon Davis joked.
“Josh Allen is the only QB getting 2 rings this year😏,” a Bills fan account wrote.
The pair’s celebrity friends also showed their love in the comments section, with actress Bailee Madison writing: “Forever!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ so happy for you both and can’t wait to see the magic and love you fill your life together with!!!!!!! Love youuuuuu!!”
Two of Steinfeld’s Pitch Perfect 2 and 3 co-stars reacted, with Rebel Wilson writing, “The biggest congratulations ❤️,” and Elizabeth Banks adding, “amazing news!👏.”
Travis Kelce also joined in on the fun by commenting, “Congratulations!!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻👏🏻👏🏻,” a response that received many reactions of their own. “@killatrav you next 😬,” one person responded, referencing his relationship with Taylor Swift.
And the reactions haven’t just lived on Instagram. Over on X, fans reacted with similar responses, with many excited for the couple and others wondering what this great news could mean for the remainder of the NFL season. One person imagined the Bills even winning the Super Bowl after this:
As the Bills get ready to play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, we hope Steinfeld and Allen made the most of the NFL star’s bye week with big celebrations. Congratulations to the cute couple!