Hailee Steinfeld Shares Jaw-Dropping Glam Looks Amid ‘Sinners’ Success
All eyes are on Hailee Steinfeld.
The Golden Globe-nominated actress’s new film, Sinners, hit theaters on April 18 and has already made its way to the epicenter of pop culture conversations. The film has taken the world by storm, earning a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes before its release, and it has amassed high praise on social media:
“Watch SINNERS on the biggest screen possible ❤️🔥 WOW,” Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye shared on X.
“Sinners is amazing! Must see!!! Movie was phenomenal!!!” Jamie Fox said in an Instagram post.
“#sinners is a modern masterpiece. Please run out and see it on the biggest screen imaginable. This movie is why cinemas exist,” praised Josh Gad.
“Sinners 10/10,” SI Swimsuit model, Angel Reese complimented.
And on Monday, the leading lady added a glamorous selfie to her Instagram feed. The caption stated, “don’t you worry i’ll find you...❣️,” which is a line from Steinfeld’s song, Dangerous, which appears on the Sinners Movie soundtrack.
In the snapshot, Steinfeld stunned with a neutral smokey eye and winged liner, natural brows, mauve blush and a gorgeous matching glossy lip. The actress also sported a side part for her bouncy long bob and added a pair of tiny hoops to accessorize a more simplistic look—a white tee and textured dark button-up.
The 28-year-old has further promoted the film on her Instagram by counting down the days to the premiere with her 20.4 million followers. The countdown started on March 30 and most recently wrapped up with a sentimental post from the actress on April 18, when Sinners hit theaters nationwide.
In a smiling group shot alongside fellow castmates and director Ryan Coogler, Steinfeld displayed her appreciation for the team that brought Sinners to life.
“I could go on about every single person in this photo, and the many behind the camera when it was taken. Sinners is out now, and I’m still trying to wrap my head around what it means to be a part of something so special,” Steinfeld wrote in the post’s caption.
“This experience changed me and I’m endlessly grateful for everything Sinners gave me,” she added.
After only one weekend in theaters, Sinners has started off incredibly strong. According to Variety the film “topped the box office in its opening weekend” and “collected $48 million from 3,308 North American theaters.”
With its success in theaters and high praise from viewers, Sinners is making a strong case for your next watch!