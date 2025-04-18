Hailee Steinfeld Has Been Red-Hot on the Red Carpet for ‘Sinners’ Press—Here Are All Her Best Looks
Hailee Steinfeld has been on an undisputed fashion roll while promoting her upcoming film, Sinners.
The 28-year-old actress and singer stars opposite Michael B. Jordan in Ryan Coogler’s highly anticipated new supernatural horror. Set in the 1930s, the story follows twin brothers, both portrayed by Jordan, returning to their hometown with hopes of starting over, but upon arriving, they find something far more sinister waiting for them there. And, as if that awesome description (or, you know, the fact that there are TWO Michael B. Jordans in ONE movie) weren’t reason enough to see the film, it also already has quite a few positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its release!
But one other thing about the Sinners’ promotion cycle has stood out to fans of fashion over the last month: Steinfeld and her stylists’, Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, commitment to giving us breathtaking looks on every red carpet she steps foot on. So, with this in mind, let’s take a look back at just a few of Steinfeld’s recent red carpet moments:
First up, we have this elegant red number by The New Arrivals, which she wore for a photo call in Mexico City, Mexico. A silky, high-waisted, hip-hugging pencil skirt and triangle bra combo were visible beneath a layer of sheer crimson fabric, giving Steinfeld the overall vibe of a vampire queen whose coven we’d very much like to join, please and thanks.
Accessories were kept subtle to allow the unique garment a chance to shine, with Steinfeld opting for dainty gold hoops for her ears. Her hair, done by Ricky Fraser, saw her dark brunette bob curled inward, with her makeup, done by Ash K Holm, opting for a smoky eye, strong brow, and nude lip. The pop of color on her cheeks tied everything together, bringing in a burst of life to her face.
Steinfeld traded in the red for black in the next entry on our list (but don't miss the red for too long, it’ll be back) with this unique ensemble by Fendi, which she wore at Plaza Universidad in Mexico City, Mexico. With a high neckline that positively screamed opulence, the garment blended down into equal parts fashionable coat, sexy mini dress, and elegant train. Again, we ask: may we please join your vampire coven, madam?!
Her hair and makeup were once again styled by Fraser and Holm, respectively. Her locks were slicked back into a tight, side-parted, intricately swirled bun, which can be seen in better light here. For the face, we had a pink and peach cut-crease eyeshadow moment paired with peach blush and a dark red lip, fading just a touch in the center in what Holm declared on Instagram was “DARK ROMANCE GLAMOUR.” The photos also highlighted Steinfeld’s fabulous blood red manicure, which was done by Tom Bachik.
The actress channeled Old Hollywood glamour in this red-hot number by Tamara Ralph for the film’s New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater. The gown’s designer described the incredible piece on Instagram as “a bespoke red silk satin column dress, adorned with light siam crystals and encrusted with crystal xilions and red sequins.”
This time, her makeup was done by Patrick Ta (assisted by Matthew Raymond Clyde Taylor), who opted for an exaggerated cat eye, extravagant eyelashes, intense blush, and a simple-but-stunning nude on the lips. Her hair was done by Renato Campora, who didn’t shy away from the femme fatale vibes of the overall look, curling the actress’s dark tresses so they sat delicately in a romantic bob on her shoulders.
Steinfeld opted for a subtler look in the next entry on our list, but it was no less fantastic. Going for a more modern, pinstripe pantsuit by Dolce & Gabbana, the two-piece paired a thigh-length blazer with matching wide-legged pants, which allowed for her pointy-toed heels to peek out from the hem when standing. Her accessories were kept minimal, consisting of simple earrings and, of course, her massive engagement ring from fiancé Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.
Her makeup for the look, done by James Molloy, was more natural, this time playing with various shades of pink. Her eyes were kept minimal, and the glossy pop of rose on the lips definitely punched the look up. Her hair, done by Christian Wood, was pulled back into a middle-parted low bun, completing this expert example of Corpcore fashion done right.
Last but by no means least, we have this gown, aptly named “Fire Of Love,” by Robert Wun, which Steinfeld wore for the European Premiere at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England. A true one-shoulder stunner, the semi-sheer gown was patterned with a flame motif which rose from the hem, creating the illusion Steinfeld was setting fire to every surface she walked on—which, given how incredible this gown is, is not far from the truth!—and the matching sheer fingerless gloves gave the ensemble an unexpected edge. The back of the gown was an open corset style, providing just a hint of bare skin, despite the opaque bodysuit underneath.
Her hair and makeup were once again styled by Wood and Malloy, respectively. Steinfeld's brows and cheeks were definitely the star of this glam, with a sultry eye and subtle lip finishing things off. For her hair, we saw another adorable variation on a bob, this time parted down the middle and curled up at the ends, as if reacting to the heat of the flames from her red-hot gown.