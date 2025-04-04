Hailee Steinfeld Turns Heads in Striking, Sequined Red Gown at ‘Sinners’ NYC Premiere
Hailee Steinfeld was dressed in all red at the New York premiere of her latest film Sinners on April 3.
The upper half of the gown Steinfeld wore on the red carpet features a dramatic medium plunge bodice. The halter strap of the ensemble is stunning in every way, not just in the form-fitting shape but also in the way it perfects the skin-to-dress ratio. After being introduced to the upper half, the red carpet saw the rest of the length of the dress which goes straight down before stopping in a pool of mermaid spread red sequined fabric. A slit can be found in the back of the gown, giving a peek into her open-toed black heels.
For this look, Steinfeld brought out Old Hollywood glamour in her hairstyle, with her light curls swept to the side and behind her ear, delivering a super sophisticated look that truly fits the entire aesthetic.
Between this red piece as well as the other red dresses the 28-year-old actress wore during other press events and premieres for Sinners, it’s clear to see that there is major significance in the colors she chooses to sport. Most likely, the red signifies her character in the film, Mary, and her insatiable desire for blood as a vampire.
Joined by Sinners director Ryan Coogler and her costar Michael B. Jordan, Steinfeld sat down with Good Morning America to discuss the reason why she was drawn to a role so vastly different from any character she’s played in the past.
“It is unlike any I’ve ever played. It was the opportunity to work with Ryan—Ryan and Michael,” the actress, who got engaged to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in 2024, shared. “This character challenged me in ways I’ve never been challenged and in ways I don’t know I would have been able to, sort of, tackle and overcome had it happened any sooner in my life. I felt like this was presented to me in a time that I was ready to take on and dig a little deeper than I ever have before.”
Set in the 1930s, the supernatural movie explores the history of the time period, including the clothing, language and, most importantly, race relations during the Jim Crow Era. Going back to this moment in history helped Steinfeld not only understand Mary better but also herself and her relationship with her family.
“Part of my research, sort of, included understanding my own family history a little bit better, which I am so grateful for, feeling closer to my family—to my grandfather who’s no longer with us,” Steinfeld continued. “This movie started a big conversation for me and I hope it’s one of the many things it does for viewers.”
The world can’t wait to meet Mary. Sinners debuts in theaters across the United States on Friday, April 18.