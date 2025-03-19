Hailee Steinfeld Flaunts Voluminous Hair in Sexy Purple Leather, Velvet Looks for Latest Partnership
Hailee Steinfeld takes va-va-voom to a whole new level as she stuns with her voluptuous mane courtesy of her partnership with Nexxus Hair. In addition to her fabulous hair, however, she looks fabulous wearing eye-catching purple ensembles that would make anyone agree this color is certainly her best.
Steinfeld’s recent Instagram posts include her wearing gorgeous outfits that do wonders for her. One look consists of a leather strapless top and matching fitted pants—both in a deep purple shade. The items have lovely shapes, fitting her physique in a way that would make anyone do a double take. The same sentiment can be felt for the second outfit for her Nexxus promotion posts.
For her other gorgeous look, Steinfield can be seen wearing an elegant strapless grape purple strapless piece. Slightly gathered fabric on the side gives the dress dimension in a way that is noticeable but doesn’t distract from the bombshell that is this Academy Award-nominated actress. After all, with hair this extraordinary, how could anything take away from all her glamor?
With looks this great, it makes sense as to why Steinfeld wanted to give her fans a sneak peek of what was on the way before the official advertisement dropped. The behind the scenes snaps she shared were a stellar way to not only let the world know just how exquisite the Pitch Perfect 2 actor looks in her stunning outfits but also introduce everyone to this impressive partnership.
The 28-year-old celebrity recently sat down with Harper’s Bazaar to discuss all sorts of things about beauty, including the ins and outs of her hair routine.
“I love a good blowout, and I’ve gotten pretty good at it. [The Hy Volume products] make it pretty easy for me to achieve what could look like it was done by a professional on my own,” Steinfeld revealed. “But I do tend to keep it simple. I love to get my hair done, so when it’s just me I see where the day takes me.”
With hair as amazing as hers, she loves to switch things up. No matter if she goes short or long, she stands by the fact that hair is a fantastic way to express oneself.
“I feel like hair is such a form of self-expression, and it can be a representation of you,” Steinfeld said when asked about what style she loves the most. “I feel like my long hair has so perfectly represented me my whole life, and I’m in a new phase of life, and with that comes a new haircut. It feels sort of liberating in a sense. The day that I cut it was a really fun day, and I had to really lean into it.”
Beauty takes time and effort, which is why when Steinfeld gets ready, she ensures she’s only using her favorites.
“[My routine] has changed so much over the years, given work and life. Stress likes to enter the chat every now and then and affect the skin in a way that calls for a new regimen,” she stated. “My favorite right now is Neutrogena Collagen Bank SPF. And a recent obsession is the Hy Volume collection. It gives me the confidence to walk into a room looking like I just left a salon.”
It wouldn’t come as a surprise if when you look up the word “captivating” in the dictionary, you come across these Steinfeld x Nexxus Hair photos!