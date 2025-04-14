Hailey Bieber Exudes Fierce Energy in Cool Vintage Red Leather Top at Coachella
Hailey Bieber is redefining the going-out corset top and she’s bringing it to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The supermodel turned heads during the weekend desert event in a fiery red vintage Mugler top, featuring a plunging asymmetrical neckline carved into the shape of flames. The rare, stunning, daring designer piece was sourced from CAFE SOCIETY ARCHIVE and layered with intention, radiating just the right amount of edge and energy for a music-filled three days.
She paired the dramatic corset with sleek, tailored Lula Lounge Pants from Gimaguas, adding a bit of structure and softness to the outfit. And her footwear of choice was a pair of black and white Dries Van Noten sneakers that kept the ensemble grounded, functional and festival-ready. The 28-year-old’s accessories included a vintage circa 1990s Piaget watch—a subtle but luxe addition that nodded to her love for timeless statements with a twist. A closer look also revealed her dreamy manicure: baby pink nails with a chrome sheen and monochrome textured lines that added a touch of playfulness to the edgy fit.
The New York native’s glam, as always, was flawless and radiant. The Rhode founder opted for her signature dewy base with feathered brows, rosy blush, wispy lashes and a plump taupe-mauve lip. Her dark brown locks were worn loose, smooth and silky, with a slight wave at the ends to create that perfect undone finish.
The mom of one, who shares her baby boy Jack Blues with husband Justin Bieber, was also spotted hosting an exclusive Coachella activation in collaboration with her skincare brand and best friend Kendall Jenner’s tequila label 818. The chic, innovative lounge area featured a custom vending machine dispensing mini tequila shooters alongside fan-favorite Rhode products, creating a one-of-a-kind hybrid beauty-meets-booze experience. Guests also enjoyed a photo booth to commemorate the moment, because if there’s one thing Bieber knows how to do, it’s combine cool-girl branding with immersive fun.
Already a fixture in the beauty and modeling worlds, the FILA and YSL Beauty ambassador has spent 2025 expanding her ever-growing empire. From launching new shades of Rhode’s viral Peptide Lip Tints and Pocket Blushes to turning heads at Paris Fashion Week, Bieber continues to lead with confidence and impeccable taste. Her Coachella appearance only reaffirms her status as a trendsetter, proving yet again that no one merges bold glamour and fierce femininity quite like her.