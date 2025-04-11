Hailey Bieber’s Cut-Out Aubergine Gown Has Us Ready to Add the Hue to Our Wardrobe ASAP
Hailey Bieber knows how to make an entrance, and at the 2025 Fashion Trust Awards in Los Angeles, she did just that. The supermodel stunned at the star-studded April 8 event in a breathtaking aubergine gown that we haven’t stopped thinking about since. The deep purple YSL number featured soft ruching, a sweetheart halter neckline and subtle waist cut-outs that added a contemporary twist to the otherwise classic mermaid silhouette.
The 28-year-old looked positively ethereal in the designer piece, which was styled to perfection by fashion guru Andrew Mukamal. He paired the moody gown with minimal yet refined Tiffany & Co. jewels, allowing the rich shade and elegant ensemble to take center stage.
Hair stylist Bryce Scarlett kept Bieber’s look sleek and timeless with her long brown locks smooth and straight, cascading down her back and delicately swooped to frame her face. Makeup artist Nina Park enhanced the entrepreneur’s natural beauty with a flawless, radiant base, feathered brows, wispy lashes and a light taupe smoky eye. A flush of rosy blush and a toasty mauve lip brought warmth and definition, while Bieber’s signature faux freckles dotted the bridge of her nose for a youthful finish.
The gown’s aubergine tone is one of those rare hues that works year-round—dramatic and sultry enough for fall and winter, yet still something alluring for muted spring and summer wardrobes. It’s a statement-making neutral that offers a colorful pop without veering too bold, especially for those who gravitate toward a softer, minimalist palette.
Bieber, who welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Jack Blues, with husband Justin Bieber last August, has been steadily building her empire. Between her role as a FILA and YSL Beauty ambassador and the explosive growth of her skincare brand Rhode, the fashion icon continues to redefine both modern femininity and casual, functional streetwear.
The New York native’s fashion journey has always reflected a fearless approach to her own style, and she’s constantly balancing polish with personality.
“I’m never afraid to try anything,” she said. “I think that just goes to show that there’s a moving evolution [in my style]. It just keeps growing. Which is kind of how I want to be in all areas of life.”
That evolution hasn’t gone unnoticed. “She’s one of the most stylish women I know,” added celebrity stylist Karla Welch, who has worked with Hailey and Justin for years. “I recently went to an event, and everyone looked like her. That’s how powerful and influential she is.”