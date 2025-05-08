Hailey Bieber Goes Full Bond Girl in Nothing But Micro Shorts, Sunglasses and a Martini
Hailey Bieber has had one wild May so far, and we’re only a week in!
The 28-year-old model and Rhode brand founder kicked a hectic week off in Miami, posting plenty of photos featuring her fashionable looks over the course of the weekend while attending an event for her brand. Then on Monday, she attended the 2025 Met Gala, walking the blue floral carpet in a gorgeous tailored blazer mini dress by Saint Laurent before switching things up, donning a plush velvet corset mini dress to check out the many exciting afterparties.
Still, Bieber didn’t stop there, taking to Instagram once again to share one particularly sultry snapshot with her 54.7 million followers, and it honestly looks like a frame plucked right out of any James Bond movie.
You can check out Bieber’s Instagram post here!
In the daring photo, which Bieber simply captioned “cheers 🍸,” the multi-hyphenate posed topless with her bare back to the camera, sporting nothing but a pair of suede black micro shorts and sheer black pantyhose. Her tiny back tattoo, which reads “Coeur d'Alene,” was just visible, further adding a subtle sensuality to the snapshot.
Accessorizing with rectangular sunglasses, a sparkling necklace and a silver ring, Bieber shot a cheeky glance over her shoulder while sipping a tasty-looking martini, further serving up pure Bond girl vibes—whether the martini was shaken or stirred.
Her brunette locks were left loose, cascading right down the center of her bare back, while her makeup was that of understated glamour. A smokey eye could be spotted behind her cool girl shades, while she opted for a slightly glossy nude on her lips.
And you already know plenty of Bieber’s friends and fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the jaw-dropping photo with the superstar:
“Exactly 🍸✨,” Lori Harvey wrote.
“mood.” Sophie Cunningham simply said.
“Woww,” Alexandra Malena Saint Mleux added.
But her friends and fans weren’t the only ones excited to share their admiration of Bieber’s style recently, with her husband, Justin Bieber, also taking to his own Instagram account to share a couple of photo drops of his wife. While the pop sensation didn’t accompany his wife to fashion’s biggest night, he was still clearly in awe of her outfits.
His first post was a photo set captioned, “Tell em uncle Charlie,” which featured two snapshots—one of her Saint Laurent outfit and one of her in a black and white mini dress. Bieber then followed up by posting another photo set of his wife’s Met Gala look, captioning that three-photo set, “I see it I like it and I want it.”