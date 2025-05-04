Swimsuit

Hailey Bieber Just Redefined Bronze Bombshell Energy in Plunging Sparkly Mini Dress in Miami

The supermodel and entrepreneur has been serving looks back-to-back all week.

Ananya Panchal

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber / Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber brought full bronze bombshell energy to Miami—and redefined it in the most glamorous way possible. The 28-year-old supermodel stunned in a jaw-dropping vintage Dolce & Gabbana mini dress from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2004 runway collection. The shimmering, crystal-covered design featured a dramatic plunging neckline and a 1920s-inspired silhouette that hugged her figure to perfection.

The entrepreneur worked with go-to fashion guru Dani Michelle, who styled the dazzling piece with understated accessories: strappy metallic heels and delicate diamond jewelry, allowing the sparkling dress to command the spotlight. She posed atop a sleek white Chevrolet Corvette, customized with a futuristic “R” and a license plate reading “Florida,” “Rhode” and “Miami.”

The New York native and Los Angeles resident’s glam, courtesy of makeup artist Leah Darcy, was equally radiant. She prepped Bieber’s skin with Rhode’s viral Glazing Milk ($32) for a fresh, flawless base and luminous glow.

Her makeup featured feathered brows, wispy lashes, shimmery eyeshadow from Rabanne, softly flushed cheeks courtesy of Pocket Blush in Freckle ($24) and a glossy, sculpted pout using the Peptide Lip Shape in Balance. Bieber’s brunette locks were styled in effortless, loose waves cascading over her shoulders and back—adding just the right touch of old-Hollywood allure to the modern, high-fashion look.

“❤️‍🔥 you Miami!” the mom of one, who shares her son Jack Blues with husband and singer Justin Bieber, captioned an Instagram carousel shared with her 54.6 million followers.

The series of snaps captured her stunning look and celebrated her time in the Sunshine State, where she spent the past few days hosting Rhode’s pop-up and a star-studded evening event alongside creative partner Alexandra Malena Saint Mleux. The soirée perfectly coincided with Miami’s Grand Prix weekend, attracting beauty insiders, celebrities and close friends for a glamorous yet intimate celebration.

“She said I’m sorry I’m hotter post baby,” Maeve Reilly commented.

“viva la rhode,” photographer Tyrell Hampton added.

“icon,” Sabina Alexia declared.

“Mother 🔥,” Sailor Brinkley Cook wrote.

“Hailey Bieber you’re a legend,” one fan chimed.

“i mean it doesn’t get much cuter than you,” Anastasia Karanikolaou gushed.

“cutieeee,” Michelle agreed

As always, Bieber balanced iconic vintage style with modern beauty and cool-girl edge, proving once again that she knows exactly how to make a statement—no matter the city or occasion. Just the night before, she rocked a jaw-dropping Marine Serre mini crafted entirely from upcycled stainless steel watch bracelets.

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

