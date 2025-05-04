Hailey Bieber Just Redefined Bronze Bombshell Energy in Plunging Sparkly Mini Dress in Miami
Hailey Bieber brought full bronze bombshell energy to Miami—and redefined it in the most glamorous way possible. The 28-year-old supermodel stunned in a jaw-dropping vintage Dolce & Gabbana mini dress from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2004 runway collection. The shimmering, crystal-covered design featured a dramatic plunging neckline and a 1920s-inspired silhouette that hugged her figure to perfection.
The entrepreneur worked with go-to fashion guru Dani Michelle, who styled the dazzling piece with understated accessories: strappy metallic heels and delicate diamond jewelry, allowing the sparkling dress to command the spotlight. She posed atop a sleek white Chevrolet Corvette, customized with a futuristic “R” and a license plate reading “Florida,” “Rhode” and “Miami.”
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The New York native and Los Angeles resident’s glam, courtesy of makeup artist Leah Darcy, was equally radiant. She prepped Bieber’s skin with Rhode’s viral Glazing Milk ($32) for a fresh, flawless base and luminous glow.
Her makeup featured feathered brows, wispy lashes, shimmery eyeshadow from Rabanne, softly flushed cheeks courtesy of Pocket Blush in Freckle ($24) and a glossy, sculpted pout using the Peptide Lip Shape in Balance. Bieber’s brunette locks were styled in effortless, loose waves cascading over her shoulders and back—adding just the right touch of old-Hollywood allure to the modern, high-fashion look.
“❤️🔥 you Miami!” the mom of one, who shares her son Jack Blues with husband and singer Justin Bieber, captioned an Instagram carousel shared with her 54.6 million followers.
The series of snaps captured her stunning look and celebrated her time in the Sunshine State, where she spent the past few days hosting Rhode’s pop-up and a star-studded evening event alongside creative partner Alexandra Malena Saint Mleux. The soirée perfectly coincided with Miami’s Grand Prix weekend, attracting beauty insiders, celebrities and close friends for a glamorous yet intimate celebration.
“She said I’m sorry I’m hotter post baby,” Maeve Reilly commented.
“viva la rhode,” photographer Tyrell Hampton added.
“icon,” Sabina Alexia declared.
“Mother 🔥,” Sailor Brinkley Cook wrote.
“Hailey Bieber you’re a legend,” one fan chimed.
“i mean it doesn’t get much cuter than you,” Anastasia Karanikolaou gushed.
“cutieeee,” Michelle agreed
As always, Bieber balanced iconic vintage style with modern beauty and cool-girl edge, proving once again that she knows exactly how to make a statement—no matter the city or occasion. Just the night before, she rocked a jaw-dropping Marine Serre mini crafted entirely from upcycled stainless steel watch bracelets.