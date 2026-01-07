Hailey Bieber Proves Red Is Her Color in Ravishing Lace Set
We love a monochromatic moment, and so does Hailey Bieber. The 29-year-old entrepreneur—who serves as the founder, head of innovation and chief creative officer at Rhode—tried on a sultry, matching set in a crimson red color and shared the results with her 55.7 million Instagram followers.
The Jan. 7 post, which Bieber left without a caption, featured a mirror selfie of the brunette beauty in a lace bralette and matching undergarments. She completed her look like a cherry red sweater and warm-toned glam.
Fellow celebrities cheer
While fans are swooning over Bieber's all-red look, so were plenty of celebrities, who gushed in her comment section.
“vday came early !!!” Kylie Jenner penned.
Jenner’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, chimed in, “Wow wow wow.”
Justine Skye added eight heart-eyed emojis in a comment of her own, while Camila Morrone chimed in separately, “Right.”
Bieber’s Victoria’s Secret campaign
Bieber’s lacy look aligned with a new campaign for the beauty mogul. Revealed earlier today, she is the face of Victoria's Secret’s Valentine’s Day collection, titled “A Very VS Valentine’s.” To deliver the news, the apparel label shared a clip of the model to Instagram, where she casually painted her toenails in a mahogany dresser.
The styling was “inspired by the ritual of romance and the iconic archival Victoria’s Secret V-Day campaigns of the past” Nineties Anxiety shared to its own account, which Victoria’s Secret reposted to its Instagram Story. One day prior, the same page posted a frame from Gisele Bündchen's 2001 “Think Pink” campaign with the label, where the model was photographed painting her own toenails in a wooden chest.
Fans shared their excitement over the recreation of the campaign, posted a quarter-century after its original debut. Bieber’s look paid homage to the longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel, as well, with a bouncy high ponytail and signature pink set.
“SHE’S ICONIC” a commenter declared.
“Perfect girl,” another user exclaimed.
“Love this 🫶,” one fan penned.
Shop the look
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Interested in twinning with Bieber? You can score her vibrant lace set today. The businesswomen sported Victoria Secret’s Heart Chiffon Unlined Bralette ($24.95) in the shade “Bright Vermillion” and seemed to pair the dainty top with the label’s Heart Chiffon Bikini Panty ($18.95) in the same crimson shade. So, if you’re aiming to get a head start on your Valentine’s Day ensemble, the apparel brand’s got you covered.