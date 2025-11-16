Kylie Jenner’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
Kylie Jenner never fails to turn heads. The 28-year-old mother of two—whose budding relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet has captured the hearts of the internet—has a bold and commanding style that matches her powerhouse persona.
Deemed the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes when she was 21 years old, Jenner has built an empire in multiple industries. She originally began her business endeavors as a makeup mogul with Kylie Cosmetics in 2016, which has since branched into skincare and fragrances. Then, she dove into the fashion world with her brand Khy. She also created her first beverage—a vodka soda called Sprinter—all while developing partnerships with Balmain, Calvin Klein and more, as reported by Warrior Network Agency.
However, today we’re diving into a side of Jenner’s fashion that hits particularly close to home here at SI Swimsuit: her seaside ensembles! Take a look at just a few of our favorites from over the years.
Stealing the show in a graphic string bikini
Sunbathing in studded shorts on the shore
Lounging in a triangle leopard-print number
Making a grand entrance in cherry-red
Taking a dip in a golden metallic two-piece
Magenta has its moment in Turks & Caicos
A lacy look rings in a new era for Khy
Taking her apparel label to the beach
In addition to her endeavors in the makeup and beverage industries, Jenner’s apparel label has taken the fashion world by storm following its debut in October 2023. In the summer of 2025, however, the label released its first swimwear partnership and teamed up with bikini mogul Frankies Bikinis for the July launch.
The collection, which is still available for purchase, includes four spotted suits, one two-toned lacy duo, a leopard-print number and a solid cherry-red ensemble. Mini dresses, swim skirts and short-sleeved cardigans rounded out the partnership’s initial drop.
“When it came to [Khy’s] first swim collaboration, teaming up with Francesca and Frankies Bikinis felt like the perfect fit,” Jenner told ELLE on the collection’s release in July. Additionally, she gave the publication some insight into the creation of the line, adding, “Francesca and I were inspired by the classic elegance of vintage lingerie and the confident vibe of bombshell swimwear.”
She went on, adding, “I feel like this collection is the perfect mix of sweet and sexy.” Once the collab went live online, it also reached physical stores across the country, including California, Illinois, Florida and New York—the brand disclosed on Instagram.
What’s in the works for Jenner: upcoming projects
More recently, however, Jenner has kept her finger on the pulse when it comes to style and beauty trends. In mid-October, she launched her King Kylie Collection on Kylie Cosmetics, which paid homage to the now-28-year-old’s teenage era. Additionally, the launch aligned with her brand’s 10th anniversary, and she celebrated the occasion with a pop-up in Los Angeles.
On Oct. 23, Season 7 of The Kardashiansn premiered on Hulu, and later that month, she unveiled that Khy was coming out with a new drop, its Canvas Collection, which launched on Oct. 30. Roughly two weeks later, she took to Instagram to share that another launch was on the way for the apparel line; and on Nov. 13, The Holiday Shop officially hit the market.