Hailey Clauson Is a Dreamy Seaside Vision in White Two-Piece: Get the Look
Hailey Clauson is subtly but stylishly stepping into her bridal era. The eight-time SI Swimsuit model, who became an official brand legend this year when she posed alongside 26 fellow franchise icons in Hollywood, Fla., for the 60th anniversary issue, recently got engaged to longtime boyfriend Jullien Herrera. While on vacation across Europe and on her latest stop in Croatia, the model donned a super chic and glamorous white bikini from Bamba Swim and posed on the rocks by the beautiful beach shore, sitting on her knees on a navy blue towel.
Bamba Swim Malibu Top, $79 and Olympia Bottoms, $69 (bambaswim.com)
This set features a classic white string top with scrunchy triangle cups that can be adjusted for more or less coverage. The flattering 1990s-inspired boy short micro bottoms feature a super cute gold hardware belt detail. Shop more at bambaswim.com.
“Hello Croatia 🇭🇷 ✨🥂,” the Southern California native captioned her Instagram carousel.
Clauson, who posed for the cover of the 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue, flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and long, lean legs as she sipped on a glass of wine. The 29-year-old accessorized with white sunglasses, gold bangles, textured hoop earrings, two gold necklaces, and of course, her brand new massive diamond engagement ring. The Margaux the Agency co-owner and creative director tossed her long blonde-brown hair up into a tousled topknot and she opted for a minimal glam look, including feathered brows, a sheer glowy base, rosy cheeks and brown pencil eyeliner.