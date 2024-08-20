Hailey Clauson Announces Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend Jullien Herrera
Hailey Clauson and Jullien Herrera are engaged! The couple, who marked 10 years of dating this month, are headed for the altar. The SI Swimsuit legend, who has posed for the brand eight separate years, including the 2016 cover in Turks and Caicos, announced the news by sharing the adorable, moving beach proposal video on Instagram.
She and Herrera, who is a photographer, creative director and model, were in their bathing suits watching the sun go down at the beach. He pretended to take some photos of Clauson, while a phone camera was set down on the sand to film everthing. “Stay right there,” he said while she posed facing toward the beautiful beach and horizon and he ran over to her and got down on one knee.
Clauson turned around in shock, then fell to the ground before exclaiming “Jullien... what?” with excitement. The duo stood up, shared a kiss, put the ring on and hugged for several moments with huge smiles on their faces. The Margaux the Agency co-owner then walked toward the camera and said “I’m shocked” before showing off the stunning diamond ring.
“The most beautiful way to celebrate being together for 10 years🥹💍 I love you so much @jullienherrera❤️ Thank you for being you😍,” Clauson captioned the sweet video set to the sound of Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes.”
“OMG. Congratulations you two beautiful humans!!!!!!! I feel like all is good in the world with this engagement. 🤍🤍🤍🤍 love you both!!! No better couple out thrrr,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day commented.
“I love this 😭 love you guys ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ congratulations ✨✨✨,” fellow brand legend Camille Kostek chimed.