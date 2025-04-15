Hailey Van Lith Debuts Show-Stopping Custom Coach Number for WNBA Draft
Before SI Swimsuit model and NCAA basketball phenom Hailey Van Lith earned a first-round bid to the Chicago Sky on Monday, the 23-year-old arrived at the WNBA draft in a jaw-dropping number.
Van Lith flaunted a custom Coach ensemble, adorned with sequins and a slimming silhouette.
“We wanted to do a very vintage, shiny, but also sexy and chic outfit,” Van Lith elaborated in an interview with GQ Sports.
Van Lith explained that the look drew inspiration from vintage Coach pieces to create a dress that represented the 23-year-old baller.
“We reworked a lot of vintage fabrics from their old pieces and put it together just to get a little reflection of the light, some sheerness on the sleeves to add some silhouette [and] a very tight full corset,” Van Lith shared with the sports fashion brand. “It’s giving elegant, timeless, but a little bit of vintage hit.”
The look also aligned with the newfound partnership between the WNBA’s and the distinguished handbag brand, which launched on April 14.
“The WNBA sits at the intersection of sport and lifestyle and has always championed players to translate what they do on the court into their own personal style off the court,” WNBA chief growth officer Colie Edison explained in the WNBA’s release.
“We look forward to joining forces with Coach to inspire fans everywhere to embrace individuality, especially around some of our most anticipated tentpole moments, including the WNBA Draft Orange Carpet and WNBA Pride presented by Coach,” Edison added.
According to the release, Coach will also join the WNBA as an “associate partner” of their All-Star activations in Indianapolis this July.
The WNBA shared Van Lith’s orange carpet look to their Instagram, stating: “Hailey Van Lith is here on the Orange Carpet ahead of her big night 🔥.”
The look was an absolute hit, as users complimented the draftee’s ensemble:
“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 On and off the court!! Go ‘head girl!!!!!!!” One fan commented.
“She’s sooo beautiful 😍😍❤️❤️❤️,” another commenter chimed in.
“ATE LEFT NO CRUMBS 🤩,” one Instagram user shared.
No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers also rocked custom Coach on the Orange Carpet with a bedazzled suit, while other fellow draftees sported the brand, including No. 3 pick Sonia Cintron, No. 4 pick Kiki Iriafren and No. 7 pick Aneesa Morrow.
In an orange carpet interview with WSLAM’s fashion correspondent Thee Fashion Mix, Van Lith teased that fashion design may be in her future.
“Honestly, I would love to get into [the] designing of clothes and making my own pieces,” Van Lith said. “I'm very interested in that.”