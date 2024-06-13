Swimsuit

Haley Kalil Designed a Sensational Red One-Piece Swimsuit for Summer

The four-time SI Swimsuit model just dropped her collab with PQ Swim.

Cara O’Bleness

Four-time SI Swimsuit model Haley Kalil just dropped a collaboration with PQ Swim, and the pieces are absolutely incredible. The line is intended to “celebrate confidence and individuality with sexy and flattering silhouettes,”and consists of bikinis, one-pieces, cover-ups, tops, skirts and more.

And while we’re wishing the entire collab would find its way into our closet, there’s one piece in particular that we’re coveting: a fiery red belted one-piece that’s an absolute must-have this summer.

Ruby Lucia Belted One-Piece, $164 (pqswim.com)

Ruby Lucia Belted One-Piece
pqswim.com

This one-piece is anything but ordinary. It features a 24K gold-plated belt to cinch your waist, flattering ribbed fabric, removable padding and a cheeky backside.

Kalil took to Instagram on Tuesday, the day the collab launched, to share her excitement with her 5.6 million followers.

“this was such a cool moment for me because I’ve worn a lot of swimsuits in my life (especially in my modeling days) & it was always hard for me to find strong one pieces that I liked & fit well,” the 31-year-old content creator explained. “That’s why, with this collection, I designed the one pieces FIRST 😎👀 I pulled inspo from the 80s & 90s fits with simple textures and styles! I HOPE YOU LIKE IT!!!!!”

In addition to the elevated Baywatch-inspired one-piece, Kalil’s line with PQ Swim also features a few gorgeous emerald green options, neutral hues and more. Shop the complete collection here.

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.

