Haley Kalil Designed a Sensational Red One-Piece Swimsuit for Summer
Four-time SI Swimsuit model Haley Kalil just dropped a collaboration with PQ Swim, and the pieces are absolutely incredible. The line is intended to “celebrate confidence and individuality with sexy and flattering silhouettes,”and consists of bikinis, one-pieces, cover-ups, tops, skirts and more.
And while we’re wishing the entire collab would find its way into our closet, there’s one piece in particular that we’re coveting: a fiery red belted one-piece that’s an absolute must-have this summer.
Ruby Lucia Belted One-Piece, $164 (pqswim.com)
This one-piece is anything but ordinary. It features a 24K gold-plated belt to cinch your waist, flattering ribbed fabric, removable padding and a cheeky backside.
Kalil took to Instagram on Tuesday, the day the collab launched, to share her excitement with her 5.6 million followers.
“this was such a cool moment for me because I’ve worn a lot of swimsuits in my life (especially in my modeling days) & it was always hard for me to find strong one pieces that I liked & fit well,” the 31-year-old content creator explained. “That’s why, with this collection, I designed the one pieces FIRST 😎👀 I pulled inspo from the 80s & 90s fits with simple textures and styles! I HOPE YOU LIKE IT!!!!!”
In addition to the elevated Baywatch-inspired one-piece, Kalil’s line with PQ Swim also features a few gorgeous emerald green options, neutral hues and more. Shop the complete collection here.