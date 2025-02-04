Birthday Girl Hannah Godwin Is a Vision in Daring Black High-Slit Gown for the Grammys
From welcoming a new year of life to working with one of the best beauty brands out there, Hannah Godwin has many reasons to feel gratitude. However, it’s also her incredible fashion sense that she channeled into her Grammys appearance that’s worth a celebration.
Godwin graced the 67th Annual Grammy Awards with an elegant black dress that truly made her look like a million dollars. The gown was fitted at the top, adorned with quarter-length sleeves and a high neck. The former Bachelor star added a large gold belt that was the perfect accessory to give the look a pop of color. As for the bottom of the dress, one side fell to the floor while the other side featured a very high slit showing off the celebrity’s lean, long legs.
The old money vibes this dress gave off certainly made Godwin one of the best dressed at the awards ceremony. It’s sophisticated, timeless and completely alluring. Sharing snaps from the night to Instagram, the content creator wrote in her caption shared with her 1.5 million followers, “grammys last night, 30th bday tomorrow. what is life rn 🎶🖤🏆,” before tagging the official Lancôme account.
Today, Feb. 4, marks Godwin’s milestone birthday and we’re sure she’ll spend the day surrounded by loved ones, including her husband Dylan Barbour. The pair met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, where they got engaged, and tied the knot in 2023. They’ve since become one of the most beloved couples to come out of the Bachelor franchise and we understand why.
One of the other many things she’s grateful for is the success of her photo editing app, Setty, which is gearing up to have one of its best years yet.
From new downloads to the latest drops of brand-new filters for users to experiment with, Setty is turning into a go-to app for quick, IG-worthy edits. Thanks to Godwin’s endless commitment to ensure the app’s Forbes shoutout continues to be well-deserved, users can always count on Setty to add a little glam to their favorite flicks.
“When content creation became my full time job, I wanted to create an easy way for people to enhance their photos,” Godwin told Forbes about Setty. “I didn’t want the edits to completely alter the beauty of what they captured, just effortlessly elevate it. I worked diligently to create filters that felt subtle, flattering and natural, while also adding fun effects that could make your photos feel like a place in time.”