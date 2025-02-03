SI Swimsuit’s Favorite Looks From the 67th Grammy Awards
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday evening at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, honoring the biggest names in the music industry of the past year. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the event also aimed to raise awareness and money for L.A. relief funds following the devastating wildfires that left thousands of homes, schools and other structures destroyed.
Among the many incredible performances included tributes to the iconic city, including the event opener, seeing the band Dawes joined by John Legend, Sheryl Crowe, St. Vincent, Brittany Howard and Brad Paisley for a rendition of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.”
Along with the performances and well-deserved awards, with Beyoncé taking home the coveted Album of the Year along with other awards for Cowboy Carter, our favorite artists stepped out in style when arriving at the event. The red carpet was absolutely on fire with a variety of different aesthetics and styles, providing us with so much inspo for formal events. From Sabrina Carpenter to Chappell Roan and more, here are our 12 favorite looks from the big night.
Sabrina Carpenter
The 25-year-old pop princess looked like Cinderella at the Grammys last night, where she walked away with two awards—Best Pop Solo Performance for “Espresso” and Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet. Baby blue is certainly one of Carpenter’s best colors, as proven by her backless gown designed by Jonathan Anderson.
Olivia Rodrigo
This three-time Grammy winner combined sophistication with sex appeal for the Sunday night event, where she was nominated alongside Daniel Nigro for Best Song Written for Visual Media with “Can’t Catch Me Now” from the film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Rocking a black archival Versace gown featuring a plunging neckline, cut-outs and open back, it’s no surprise all eyes were on the 21-year-old on the red carpet.
Beyoncé
Going into the 67th Grammys, Beyoncé led the artists with 11 nominations—and she ended up winning big. This included Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “II MOST WANTED” featuring Miley Cyrus. The 43-year-old music and style icon, who posed on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2007, now has 35 Grammy wins. As expected, she showed up looking as glamorous as ever, wearing a custom-made Schiaparelli gown by Daniel Roseberry.
Beyoncé made history as the first Black woman to win Album of the Year this century and the first to win Best Country Album.
Taylor Swift
The 14-time Grammy Award winner was, as always, a very highly anticipated guest at last night’s event. Showing up in a red hot corset mini dress from Vivienne Westwood, the 35-year-old looked undeniably gorgeous, adding a sweet “T” initial chain on her thigh. Of course, fans have speculated her ensemble featured multiple Easter eggs. Although Swift was nominated for multiple awards for her album The Tortured Poets Department, she left the event empty-handed this year.
Miley Cyrus
After finally winning her first Grammy Award last year, Cyrus returned to the event on Sunday evening in an all-black, edgy ‘fit—and we wouldn’t expect any different. The 32-year-old won the one nomination she was up for, sharing the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Beyoncé for their song “II MOST WANTED.” The three-time Grammy winner looked stunning in her floor-length, leather halter-neck Saint Laurent gown.
Cynthia Erivo
This Grammy Award winner was not nominated during the 67th annual show, but instead performed an absolutely breathtaking rendition of “Fly Me to the Moon” alongside Herbie Hancock as part of the Quincy Jones tribute. As always, Erivo sounded spectacular—and she also brought her A-game to the red carpet. She wore a blue and silver custom Louis Vuitton gown and accessorized with her signature bejeweled nails.
Gracie Abrams
This two-time Grammy Award nominee looked feminine and delicate on the red carpet during Sunday night’s event. Nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Swift for the song “us,” Abrams opted for a chiffon calf-length Chanel gown, featuring a dramatic and gorgeous veil. The 25-year-old was nominated for Best New Artist in 2024.
Lady Gaga
Nominated for two Grammys at last night’s event, the music and style trailblazer walked away with one award—Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Die With a Smile,” shared with Bruno Mars. Gaga, who is preparing to release her new album Mayhem in March, wore a gorgeous all-black gothic-inspired ensemble featuring a lace-up, high-neck gown from Samuel Lewis. The 38-year-old is now a 14-time Grammy winner.
Doechii
This first-time Grammy nominee and winner created a buzz last night when taking home the award for Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal—the third woman in the history of the award show to do so. The 26-year-old channeled corpcore on the red carpet, rocking a gray pin-stripe Thom Browne gown over a white collared button-down and gray pin-stripe tie. She later changed into a second business chic ensemble, also from Browne, and her performance followed the same aesthetic.
Chappell Roan
This Best New Artist winner was a first-time nominee at the 67th Grammy Awards and looked absolutely radiant at the show. Per usual, she donned vintage couture, leaning into a balletcore aesthetic with her dramatic Jean Paul Gaultier gown from 2003. The 26-year-old added her signature makeup style for an unforgettable look.
Charli XCX
This 365 party girl was an absolute vision for the show last night, wearing a blue-gray ruffled corset gown from Jean Paul Gaultier. Her tall black open-toed boots featuring cut-outs added an essential edgy vibe to the 32-year-old’s overall look. Charli won three awards at the 67th Grammys, including Best Dance/Electronic Album for BRAT, Best Pop Dance Recording for “Von Dutch” and Best Recording Package for BRAT, the latter shared with Brent David Freaney and Imogene Strauss.
Chrissy Teigen
Last but certainly not least, this SI Swimsuit legend was breathtaking at the 67th Grammy Awards, where she supported her husband John Legend. On the red carpet, the 39-year-old stunned in a daring, nearly naked black gown from Christian Siriano. At the show last night, Legend won the award for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella, shared with Jacob Collier and Tori Kelly, for the song “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”