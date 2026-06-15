How to Look Stylish on Safari, As Told By the SI Swimsuit Team

Before touching down at either Baines’ Lodge or Stanley’s Camp, both Abercrombie & Kent Sanctuary properties in Botswana’s Okavango Delta, it is a given that every moment will be a photo op that will memorialize the trip forever. With that, you are not going to want to be an eye sore as you pose around each property or while on safari through the patchwork of waterways, lagoons and islands on the edge of the Kalahari Desert.

As one of Africa’s most pristine and well-managed safari destinations, packing needs to be intentional but still cute. And who better to guide your own safari style than the SI Swimsuit team who was on the ground capturing the photos of Alix Earle, Achieng Agutu, Meredith Mickelson, Penny Lane and Camille Kostek and having their own fashion moments behind the scenes?

“Packing for a safari is all about elevated utility,” SI Swimsuit’s assistant editor Liz Wentworth says. “Think breathable layers, sun-faded neutrals and pieces that are effortlessly functional. You don’t want to be fussing with your wardrobe.”

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Clothing should be cool and comfortable and the colors should blend with nature as much as possible to not draw attention. “You can’t go wrong with a muted, nature-inspired palette like greens, soft oranges, sand and warm neutrals, so nothing feels overworked or precious,” she adds.

Shop the SI Swimsuit team’s safari picks

A classic (and versatile) white tee

A hiking shoe

A great layering piece

Comfy pants

A roomy carryall

Guests heading on a safari are encouraged to pack on the lighter side, but need to have all climates and temps accounted for, which in itself can feel overwhelming to not miss anything. Depending on the time of year, the temperatures in Botswana can vary from day to night.

Green season usually lasts from late November until early March and features hot sunny days averaging 68 to 100F, with occasional, cooling afternoon thundershowers. Dry season runs from late May to early October. In June to August, winter temperatures can plummet as low as 32F at night with daily highs of around 80F.

“I recommend lightweight technical fabrics like nylon (including easy, relaxed parachute-style pants), cotton tees and durable shoes like Palladium boots and Salomon sneakers,” Wentworth shares. “You want pieces that layer, repeat and earn their place in your bag, while still feeling chic in that understated Ralph Lauren safari way—relaxed, yet refined.”

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A fleece, sweater or warm jacket is advisable for morning and evening game drives, which can start before dawn. Long sleeves and long trousers are great for mornings and evenings due to mosquitoes. “Small additions that make a big difference: a lightweight overshirt or linen button-down for sun protection and dinner, a packable wide-brim hat that actually holds its shape, a scarf or bandana for dust and sun, and one slightly elevated sandal or flat for evenings back at camp,” Wentworth notes.

Luckily, all Abercrombie & Kent destinations have complimentary overnight laundry service, so rewearing is always an option. And we promise, the animals won’t judge! It also saves room to bring home a curated selection of African-crafted items from the on-site Bush Boutique, from Taeve Africa’s ethical fashion to woven and beaded accessories.

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