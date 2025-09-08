Ilona Maher Turns Classic Little Black Set Into a Western Glam Moment
Black tops and skirts never get old together. The staple items are easy go-tos to throw on for any occasion. Be it a brunch with the girls or a quick grocery trip, anyone who sports this tried and true two-piece is sure to create an effortless fashion moment.
SI Swimsuit 2024 digital cover model Ilona Maher knows this to be true, as her night out over the weekend included these timeless pieces.
Ilona Maher is timeless for night out look
Maher smiled from ear to ear during her evening adventures, wearing an all-black ensemble with a beautiful, flowy skirt. The top is adaptable, proven by the way she adjusted the straps throughout the night. In one snap, she wore the straps to the sides asymmetrically, while in another, she wore the straps hanging properly on both shoulders.
Maher squeezed as much versatility from these two pieces as possible, and it certainly speaks to her fashionista status.
As for what accessories to pair with an ensemble like this one, the possibilities are truly endless. In Maher’s case, she saw it best to rock a classic pair of black cowgirl boots. This option is a really cool one, as it shakes it up by adding a lot of personality to the entire look. Her black purse is also a nice touch to create a monochrome look that anyone can replicate very easily.
Of course, as we inch towards the midway point of September, Maher’s hot girl summer is coming to an end soon. Even so, for this Olympian, who just competed in the Women’s Rugby World Cup, so long as her outfits make her feel like the best version of herself, she knows that she’ll continue to thrive.
Maher’s advice for confidence
Feeling confident enough to radiate joy from head to toe in stylish clothes is something the athlete holds dear, as she believes clothes can make anyone feel empowered enough to walk with their head held high. What’s more, she suggests that having supportive and loving people around rather than naysayers works wonders on the self-love journey.
“Wear things that make you feel empowered, that make you feel like yourself,” she told PEOPLE in June. Adding on to this simple yet super effective advice, Maher noted to “have the best people around you.”
Wearing items that promote that inner fabulousness creates confidence. If there was any shadow of a doubt about the accuracy of this statement, Maher is a walking rebuttal.