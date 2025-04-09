Ilona Maher Makes Pajamas Look Glamorous in Pretty Floral Slip Dress and Robe
The Mahers channeled major sleepover vibes on Sunday night, and we’re throwing on our cutest pajamas to join them.
SI Digital Cover model Ilona Maher joined her sisters (and fellow House of Maher podcast hosts), Olivia and Adrianna, to throw a ‘Girl Dinner’ themed pajama party on Sunday night, a nod to the eldest Maher sister, Olivia, who coined the popular term with a viral TikTok video in 2023.
Cohosted by Paula’s Choice and Instagram, the sisters were joined by Bachelor Nation’s Kelsey Anderson, Rachel Nance and Daisy Kent, Dancing with the Stars pros Jenna Johnson and Emma Slater, among an entire crew of gal pals. Former Bach and DWTS winner, Joey Grazidei (Anderson’s fiancé) popped in to join the fun, as well!
The ladies snacked on mini sliders and fries, made charmed jewelry and crafts and took plenty of cute polaroids as physical mementos for the night’s festivities. A “Dirty Mahertini” bar filled with savory goodies awaited the party-goers for refreshments.
The Olympic medalist shared her “cute and sexy” look on her Instagram, flaunting a floral white slip dress with a matching satin robe. She paired the set with dainty layered necklaces, gold hoops, and added some nude heels to elevate the look.
The caption was sweet and cheeky: “PJ party but make it cute…and just a little bit sexy.”
Ilona also added a photo alongside her sibs to her feed after the event wrapped, where she noted, “We know how to Girl Dinner.” Fellow attendees chimed into the comments with praise for the night’s success, and gratitude for the three hosts.
“Gorg! Was so fun thank you for the best night 💕,” Kent added.
“And girl dinner we did 💕,” Elizabeth Stranges declared.
The pajama party marks a pause following Ilona’s busy start to the spring season. The Dancing with the Stars runner-up made a return to the ballroom this month, joining the nationwide tour in Phoenix on April 2 through their California shows that wrapped on April 6. She also jumped right back into making hilarious TikToks with partner, Alan Bersten.
Ilona wrapped up an 18-week stint in England in late March, where the rugby sensation and her Bristol Bears squad reached the Premier Women’s Rugby semifinals on March 1.
Now back in the States, she joins her sisters for weekly House of Maher podcast drops—described as “family group chats,” per its Instagram bio—with episodes airing every Tuesday.