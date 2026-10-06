Ilona Maher’s Sleek Women’s Conference Look Doubles As the Perfect Fall Night Out ‘Fit

When it comes to rocking sultry styles, Ilona Maher knows her girls will always hype her up.

On Monday, Oct. 5, the bronze medal-winning Olympic rugby sevens star and three-time SI Swimsuit model was a keynote speaker at the 2026 Texas Conference for Women at the Moody Center in Austin. There, she rocked what she described as “one of her sexiest outfits.” And you better believe we’re taking notes, as the sleek style could also easily double as the ultimate autumnal night-out look.

Amid the event, SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Rookie of the Year—who reunited with the magazine for a third time in 2026 with a spectacular shoot in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico—shared a closer look at her outstanding outfit on Instagram. Over the clip, she cheekily wrote, “Wore one of the sexiest outfits I own to a conference for women because if anyone’s going to appreciate this, it’s my girls.”

The look centered on a chic sleeveless dress, crafted from textured snakeskin fabric with a daring slit. Embracing the growing monochromatic trend, the outfit’s components were all in a deep cocoa, perfect for fall. She cinched her waist with a thin, coordinating belt for a classic hourglass silhouette and accessorized with matching pointed-toe pumps and silver earrings. Maher parted her long, dark hair down the center and styled it in gentle waves for added volume. For makeup, she embraced a peachy-pink palette with dramatic cat-eye eyeliner and a glossy lip: the ultimate day-to-night glam.

In the caption, she noted the look came from TJ Maxx (for whom she’s a longtime brand partner). Overall, the outfit had an autumnal mood while merging several top trends we've noticed coming out of both Milan and Paris Fashion Week, including deeper tones and daring animal prints. This also isn’t the first time Maher has rocked a cool cocoa look this year. Truth be told, the striking style reminded us of the gorgeous gown Maher wore at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Launch Party while walking the red carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel New York, further proving that deep, moody shades are definitely her specialty.

Ilona Maher | Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images/Texas Conference for Women

Still, the best part of the post was that the comments absolutely proved Maher’s point! After she shared the video on Instagram, fans and famous friends flooded the comments, hyping her up while agreeing that no one cheers you on quite like your girls.

“100%!!” three-time SI Swimsuit model and elite athlete Lindsey Vonn concurred.

“Love,” 2025 SI Swimsuit Swim Search winner Tunde Oyeneyin cheered.

“Ps you are beautiful AF!!!!!!! 🔥❤️,” WWE superstar Charlotte Flair proclaimed.

“Okay but the HAIR too???? Wow,” Maher’s sister, Livie Maher, concluded.

More SI Swimsuit