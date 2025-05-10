Jasmine Sanders Is the Definition of Cool Girl Chic in Baggy Pants and Fitted Tank for Miami Event
If you were to look up the phrase “cool girl” in the dictionary (assuming dictionaries define whole phrases now), you’d likely be greeted with the sight of Jasmine Sanders in her latest throwback post on Instagram.
The model and SI Swimsuit staple has plenty of exciting things on the horizon for May, as the 33-year-old will be featured in the upcoming 2025 SI Swimsuit issue with a luxurious photo shoot in Switzerland.
You can pre-order the 2025 edition here!
But that’s hardly the only adventure she’s been on recently, with everyone’s favorite “Golden Barbie” also attending an F1 event in Miami, Fla., last weekend. She certainly made the race track more stylish by simply showing up—and she has the photographic evidence to prove it! Seriously, the outfits and overall vibe are almost too cool. (Like, leave some cool for the rest of us, please!)
In the caption of the throwback photo set, the model wrote, “Still riding the high from an unforgettable F1 weekend - glam, great vibes, and seriously fast cars! Huge thanks to @mercedesamgf1 x @adidasmotorsport for an incredible experience - what a dream to see fashion and racing come together so effortlessly! #ad,” before sharing several snapshots featuring her awesome outfits from throughout the racing weekend.
The first photo saw Sanders donning some white baggy pants with red and black stripes running in various directions across her legs for an eye-popping pattern. She paired the comfy bottoms with a white halter top-style tank featuring light red brand logos for Mercedes and Adidas. With her hair slicked back in the perfect bun and her gold hoop earrings on display, there’s no arguing this look is the ultimate merging of simple and stylish.
In other snapshots in the 12-photo carousel, Sanders could be seen in distressed brown, wide-legged cargo pants with a white, cropped polo shirt that had stripes racing down the long sleeves—once again, Sanders is nothing if not always on theme!
And the model’s 6.1 million Instagram followers were even faster than the cars on that track when it came to heading to her comment section to let her know just how fantastic she looked for her Miami weekend.
“This looks so fun and you[’re] beautiful as always 😘,” one fan wrote.
“Every shot is 🔥🔥🔥 F1 weekend looks great on you!” another added.
“Breaking hearts & turning heads 🙂↔️💘,” another fan commented (and honestly, this should be the title of Sanders’s memoir).
As mentioned above, Sanders will return to the SI Swimsuit fold this month with the 2025 issue, and we couldn’t be more excited for you to see her gorgeous photos—until then, be sure to follow SI Swimsuit on Instagram so you don’t miss any of the action!