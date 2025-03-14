Shop Jasmine Sanders’s Ultra Daring, Super Flattering Bikini Look for Her Latest SI Swimsuit Feature
We’re getting closer and closer to the release of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, and we’re so excited to see all of the incredible photos from gorgeous locations. So far, the magazine has been sharing announcements of the models set to appear and sneak peeks from set, and the reveals have not disappointed. The team just wrapped up another epic shoot, this time in Switzerland with photographer Derek Kettela, and the lineup of talent has been nothing short of incredible.
Jasmine Sanders is one of the many models making her return to the fold this year, looking positively breathtaking in the first official photo shared from her Switzerland shoot. The six-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut with the franchise in 2019 and has posed every year since, touched down in the scenic European country ready to serve—and serve she did.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Her full gallery of images from her 2025 shoot will be released alongside the magazine this May, but if you’re looking to emulate her jaw-dropping look from the first-seen image, let us do all the hard work for you. Here’s what you’ll have to buy:
Adriana Degreas Solid Tulle Bandeau Bikini, $380, Bananhot Pamela Dark Brown - Bottom, $119 and Adrienne Landau Cutaway Fox Faux Fur Jacket, $495
With winter coming to an end soon, it might be too late for the jacket—though it’s so gorgeous, you could always purchase it for next winter. As for the bikini, the mix and match of brands and styles work so well, with the top particularly serving a unique, unforgettable look. Sanders went ultra daring with the abstract, modern coffee-colored bandeau, which features tulle across and hand-applied tortoiseshell details.
The bottoms, which feature a thong back, are definitely staple-worthy. With a ruched fit and adjustable strings with pretty gold hardware, this item is a great option for any occasion. You might not be headed to Switzerland this spring or summer, but recreating Sanders’s undeniably stunning look will ensure you’re the most fashionable at any event or trip.
The 2019 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year, who was born in Germany and raised in South Carolina, has made serious waves in the modeling industry. Appearing in magazines like Vogue, Glamour, GQ, Esquire and more, the 33-year-old model and influencer has also worked with big-name brands such as Victoria’s Secret, UGG, Ralph Lauren, Bvlgari and others.
We’re so happy to welcome Sanders back to SI Swimsuit for the 2025 issue. Stay tuned for more behind the scenes peeks from her fabulous shoot day.