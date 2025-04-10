Jena Sims Teases Cutest New Golf-Themed Apparel Launch With LainSnow
Jena Sims can do it all. While she’s cheering on her professional golfer husband, Brooks Koepka, at the Masters Tournament this week, she’s also celebrating a feat of her own: a new golf-inspired apparel collection with LainSnow.
The SI Model, who started her journey with the magazine as a SI Swim Search co-winner in 2023, is launching a new line of swimwear and activewear with the North Carolina-based brand dropping at 12 p.m. ET on Friday.
Sims has already sported some new pieces from her collection across the southeast while traveling with her family for Koepka’s tournaments. The collection embodies a sporty-chic aesthetic, while also prioritizing comfort for beach days and warm weather. Check out some outfit inspiration for the collection before it drops!
For Liv Golf Miami Sims rocked the ‘Jena Jupiter’ dress in her new ‘Spill the TEE’ print, featuring multicolored golf tees and golf balls throughout the garment. The black dress (that also comes in green) has the cutest cutout on its midriff, a one shoulder strap and white detailing on the hem and back. It also comes with built-in shorts (obsessed) and removable padding.
At Augusta National Golf Club, Sims styled the same Jena Jupiter dress in a different print—this time with her son, Crew, in her arms. The print, coined ‘Magnolia Lain,’ featured a combination of thick and thin green stripes with a contrasted pink hem.
Sims added a cream sweatshirt on top to match a fellow cream bag in hand, and added baby pink and white Nike sneakers. The ‘fit was fashionable yet practical for a day on the course with the family.
The Jena Jupiter dress isn’t the only standout garment in Sims’ collection; she’s also launching new swimsuits in a mix of styling before summer gets into full swing.
The ‘Bermuda Triangle’ bikini—which features the black ‘Spill the TEE’ print among two other combinations—comes with a triangle-styled top, thick band and adjustable strap. Pair it with cheeky bottoms and you have the perfect set for the summer.
If you’re planning on an active beach day, Sims is also launching a bikini with a scoop neck inspired top and high-waisted bottom—shown in the collaboration above between the SI Swimsuit model and LainSnow on Instagram. Plus, there’s a one-shoulder top to mix and match.
LainSnow is also hosting a giveaway before the big drop on Friday where one lucky person will win the entirety of Sims’ collection and more. For more information on the giveaway, along with a closer look at all of the styles before the drop, check out Sims’ Instagram here.