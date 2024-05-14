Jena Sims
Jena Sims, a 2023 Swim Search co-winner, walked the runway for SI Swimsuit’s Show at Miami Swim Week while seven months pregnant and welcomed her baby boy, Crew, just a few weeks later in July. The Georgia native is the founder and president of HBBQs, Inc. (Has Been Beauty Queens), which puts on the Pageant of Hope™, an international event that focuses on confidence, self-esteem and appreciation of inner beauty for children and teens in challenging environments—now considered the most inclusive pageant in the world.
She also created a line of swimwear with OneOne, is an investor in DIBS Beauty, and recently partnered with Steve Madden to help design the brand’s debut golf shoe collection.
Today, Sims lives in Florida with her husband, pro golfer Brooks Koepka.