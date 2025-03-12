Jenna Ortega Drops Jaws With Black Cut-Out Gown With High Slit for ‘Death of a Unicorn’ Screening
Jenna Ortega has everyone doing a double take as she dazzles on the red carpet for a screening of the film Death of a Unicorn starring herself, Paul Rudd, Will Poulter, Anthony Carrigan and more.
Ortega showed up to the event in a black asymmetric strapless dress. A triangle placed at the upper corner acts as the perfect shape to introduce the rest of the stunning piece. After the triangle, then comes a horizontal belt adorned with a silver buckle going across Ortega’s chest. The belt gives way to a cutout shape underneath her chest before elongating to her hips. Black fabric fills up the rest of the garment all the way down to her legs where a jaw-dropping high slit can be found.
Sharp winged liner pairs perfectly with this look, being the very makeup decision that makes the outfit even edgier and more stylish. She also has on a pair of medium-length earrings that contrast perfectly with her super dark auburn hair.
In A24’s Death of a Unicorn, Ortega stars as Ridley, a young girl who happens upon a unicorn with supernatural powers that completely changes the world as she knows it.
While on the road, Ridley and her father, Elliot (Rudd), accidentally hit the unicorn, leaving it severely wounded. Scientists desire to exploit the unicorn's body for potential advancements. However, as the exploitation continues, the parents of the young unicorn arrive, seeking to destroy and kill anyone and anything involved in the situation.
It’s up to Ridley and Elliot to stand in the way of humans who seek to do the unspeakable to creatures they do not understand. But with greed at the forefront of everyone else's minds, it may already be too late.
Ortega not only stars in the horror-comedy film but also serves as an executive producer. Death of a Unicorn marks Ortega’s fourth project she worked on as an EP. At IGN’s Fan Fest 2025, she discussed the journey of making such an ambitious film.
“Sometimes, you know, you feel like you need to be a bit more hands-on with things, but I really loved the team behind this film. All of the producers are so cool. Just this entire group. It was some of my favorite people to work with,” the Wednesday star said. “[Director/writer] Alex [Scharfman] had so much knowledge and facts and reasons behind everything that he was doing that I think all of us took the step back and allowed him to play.”
“I think that’s one of the cool things about working with A24 as well,” she added, the studio and distribution company she worked with on the 2022 film X. “I feel like they really trust the people that they bring on to do their job and show off their creative skill and talent and just let them be creative and imaginative. So, I think for me, I trusted Alex completely. I think we all did.”
Death of a Unicorn hits theaters on Friday, March 28.