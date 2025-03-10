Jenna Ortega Power Poses in Plaid Menswear Tailored Suit at SXSW Premiere
Jenna Ortega turned heads at the 2025 South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin this weekend as she strutted her stuff on the red carpet ahead of the Death of a Unicorn premiere with a powerful and chic look. The 22-year-old Wednesday star embraced a tailored menswear aesthetic in a plaid suit from Oscar de la Renta’s fall 2025 collection.
The chic ensemble included a structured blazer with crisp shoulders and a longline silhouette, paired with matching wide-leg high-waisted baggy trousers—a playful, modern nod to corpcore and staying ultra-comfortable.
Underneath the suit, Ortega added a fun, wintery pop of color with a burgundy button-up shirt from White House Black Market, paired with a coordinating satin-finish tie. Her accessories included the BRU Eyewear “Echo” frame in merlot, a sleek and narrow 2000s-inspired design that blends style with function.
Enrique Melendez, Ortega’s longtime stylist, curated the sophisticated look, which was completed with diamond-encrusted earrings from Kendra Scott. For glam, the California native’s long dark brown locks were pulled back into a sleek updo with a deep side part. The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress opted for a bold berry lip, shimmery eyeshadow, dramatic lashes, a flawless, luminous base and a flush of pink glow on her cheeks.
Death of a Unicorn, a horror-comedy film starring Ortega, Paul Rudd, Will Poulter and Téa Leoni, is set to release on March 28. Ortega plays one of the lead roles, Ridley, in the A24 production.
Ortega, who entered the industry when she was just 9 years old, reflected on how her upbringing as a child star profoundly shaped her perspective and career. While she acknowledges moments of doubt, she ultimately has gratitude for the experiences that molded her.
“There’s times that I regret it; there’s times that my parents regret it,” she told The New York Times. “Looking back, I wouldn’t change anything... I’m incredibly grateful for the lessons that it did teach me. I love that when I go on a set now, I’m incredibly knowledgeable. I know what the camera verbiage means, I know what a grip’s job is, I know what a gaffer’s job is, I can get along with the [director of photography], I can go through shot lists. I understand it all. I know what’s going on around me, therefore I feel incredibly safe and comfortable and excited to go to work every day because it’s familiar to me. It’s completely changed my way of thinking and going about life, and when I speak to other child actors, I can pick them out instantly because we all have that... It’s just very specific, like some secret little language or something that we all share.”
Despite the ups and downs, Ortega credited her early start in the industry for giving her the confidence and skills that continue to fuel her success today.