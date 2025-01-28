Jenna Ortega Stuns in All-Black Dior Cinched Waist Vest, Mini Shorts and Heels at Paris Fashion Week
Jenna Ortega has quickly become a fashion icon over the years. The 22-year-old former Disney actress rose to fame through shows like Stuck in the Middle and Jane the Virgin but has transformed into a certified scream queen with more recent roles in horror projects like You, Scream, X, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and, of course, Wednesday.
The California native has adopted a goth chic aesthetic to match her latest projects and we’re always quick to pull inspo from her every look. That’s no exception with her outing during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, where she rocked an all-black, all-Dior ensemble.
Stepping out in Paris, France, Ortega was the picture of elegance in all-Dior-everything. Her ‘fit included a black leather gloved shirt, a black sleeveless blazer vest featuring buttons down the middle and edgy buckles on the side, black short shorts and black sheer tights. She accessorized with black sunglasses, a black handbag and black open-toed heels. To give her look a pop of color, Ortega opted for rosy cheeks and a bright magenta lip.
Ortega is always at the top of our list of fashionable actresses to watch, and we’re not surprised that all eyes were on her during the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show.
Other notable celebrities spotted at the Dior show this week included The Gorge actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who was spotted chatting with the Wednesday star, along with The Last Showgirl’s Pamela Anderson, Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, Mayfair Witches star Alexandra Daddario and The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki.
Ortega, whose film Death of a Unicorn hits theaters in March, is also gearing up for the release of Wednesday Season 2. The record-breaking Netflix smash hit was an overnight success when premiering back in November 2022, and it only took two months for it to be renewed for another season. Production on Season 2 was delayed due to the WAG and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but the streamer has confirmed it will be released, finally, sometime in 2025.
The gothic fantasy series is currently the most popular English-language Netflix show of all time globally. While speaking with E! on the red carpet at the 2024 Emmys, Ortega teased that with the second season, “everything’s bigger” and “more action-packed.”
“We’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror but it’s really, really exciting because all throughout the show, while Wednesday does need a little bit of an arc, she never really changes and that’s the wonderful thing about her,” Ortega added.