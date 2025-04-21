Jenna Ortega Turns Heads in Moody Sheer Look at Coachella Alongside The Weeknd
Jenna Ortega is putting a modern-day twist on her latest Wednesday Addams-coded look. The actress, best known for her role on the Netflix series Wednesday, dazzled in an edgy, sultry outfit at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend. While she was enjoying the performances and desert vibes, the 22-year-old was also there to promote her upcoming psychological thriller, Hurry Up Tomorrow, set to hit theaters on May 16.
She and her co-star, The Weeknd (also known as Abel Tesfaye), teamed up for a unique takeover of the iconic Coachella Ferris wheel as part of the film’s promotional push. The three-day meet-and-greet style event ran from Friday through Sunday and served as an interactive experience for fans, offering a first look into the mind-bending world of the film.
Ortega, who was actually born and raised in Coachella Valley, Calif., donned a cute sheer black button-up top with a black triangle bralette underneath, and layered a sleek black leather jacket on top. She accessorized with black oval sunglasses and oversized silver hoop earrings, and her dark locks were lightly curled and tousled with her face-framing pieces styled in a flattering side-swoop. Her glam was as glowy and bronzed as ever with a flawless base, chiseled cheekbones, dramatic winged eyeliner, wispy lashes, terraccotta blush and a glossy peachy-taupe lip to top it off.
“when the sun goes down,” the movie’s official account captioned a duo of photos in a joint Instagram post with Lionsgate.
The four-time Grammy Award-winning singer wore a black jacket, bandana, sunglasses and Las Vegas Raiders hat. The 35-year-old announced the event just days prior with the caption “SEE YOU IN THE DESERT @coachella,” and also shared a film poster featuring an upside-down Ferris wheel.
The movie follows a fictionalized, insomniatic version of the musician who embarks on an odyssey with a stranger named Anima, played by Ortega, unraveling the very core of his identity. Hurry Up Tomorrow also serves as a cinematic companion to Tesfaye’s sixth and final studio album, closing out the trilogy featuring 2020’s After Hours and 2022’s Dawn FM.
Ortega, who recently starred in Death of a Unicorn, attended CinemaCon earlier this month and teased the premise of Hurry Up Tomorrow, noting it was hard to describe but “I haven’t seen a movie quite like it. It’s very soulful. It feels more like an experience, and when you go into it with that mentality, it makes sense.”