Jenna Ortega Puts Her Stamp of Approval on Monochrome Moments With Chic Tailored Suit
Jenna Ortega continues to prove her fashion prowess with yet another unforgettable outfit. The 22-year-old actress stepped out in New York City on Tuesday, March 11, embracing the monochrome trend in a sharp tailored suit from UK-based brand LOUNGE.
Known for its signature lingerie and intimates designed for both comfort and allure, the brand recently expanded into fashion, and its debut clothing collection is already making waves with sleek corpcore-inspired pieces.
For her latest sophisticated street ensemble, the Wednesday star wore a charcoal Tailored Waistcoat ($60) and matching Tailored Turn-Up Pants ($95) from the brand’s newest drop. The fitted vest top V-neckline and brushed gold horn buttons with logo engraving, adding a refined touch to the structured piece. It included faux pockets and an adjustable back strap, ensuring a perfect and customizable cinched silhouette. Meanwhile, the chic wide-leg trousers featured crisp pleated details and back pockets, striking the perfect balance between smart and relaxed. Shop more at lounge.com.
Known for seamlessly blending sultry edge, Gen-Z vibes, and modern Hollywood style, Ortega completed her matching set with understated accessories — a sleek black purse, pointed-toe heels and a dark smoky eye. Her makeup featured a flawless base, chiseled cheekbones and glossy mauve lips. However, her long dark locks, now with a noticeable red tint, truly stole the show — a detail fans were quick to point out.
The La Quinta, Calif. native’s gorgeous, elegant look came just hours before she attended a screening of her upcoming film Death of a Unicorn. The horror-comedy, set to hit theaters on March 28, sees Ortega take on the lead role of Ridley, a pivotal character in the film. She stars alongside Paul Rudd in the A24 production, which blends eerie suspense with dark humor.
The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress previously reflected on how her on-screen roles have occasionally influenced her personal style choices. While discussing her fashion evolution, she admitted that, naturally, some characters have left a lasting impact on her wardrobe.
“When I was working on Wednesday, I suddenly only ever wore black. I didn’t know why. For some reason, my closet just lost all its color,” she shared. “But I have played characters where, no matter how good or at ease I felt in the clothes, it’s just not something I would typically wear or I think is a good representation of myself.”