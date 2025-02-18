Jenna Ortega Stunned for ‘SNL 50’ in Sexy Brown Plunging Cowl-Neck Gown, in Case You Missed it
Jenna Ortega didn’t just show up to SNL 50: The Anniversary Special—she dominated the night with an undeniable presence. The 22-year-old actress turned heads in a sleek, plunging MONSE gown that accentuated her frame with a deep cowl neckline and a striking built-in skinny scarf detail, bringing a modern Y2K edge to the red carpet.
Styled by Enrique Melendez, the architect behind many of her memorable fashion moments, the dress was both sophisticated and daring. The rich chocolate satin complemented her olive skin tone perfectly and shimmered under the studio lights. The Wednesday star layered the look with a floor-length fur coat by SNOW XUE GAO, an opulent addition that provided warmth against the frigid New York City winter while adding a fitting element of drama.
Her glam was equally mesmerizing. Bobby Elliot pulled Ortega‘s dark locks into a polished, structured bun, with loose curtain bangs framing her face. Makeup artist Vincent Oquendo crafted a flawless complexion, enhanced with rosy blush, softly contoured cheekbones, feathered brows and a high-shine nude lip. A bold twist came in the form of “oxblood lashes and liner,” a deep, moody shade that gave the look a striking finish.
The accessories brought the perfect balance of refinement and statement-making glamour. The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress adorned her hands with chunky, diamond-studded gold rings and a luxe Omega gold wristwatch.
Melendez, who has been the creative force responsible for most of Ortega’s looks—ranging from high-fashion magazine covers to red carpet events and major film premieres—once again delivered a standout moment.
While the stylist first made a name for himself curating looks for musicians including the Black Eyed Peas, Bruno Mars and Jason Derulo, his partnership with Ortega in 2016, when she was just 14 years old, marked a defining shift. “It was a challenge finding clothing that fit and was age-appropriate yet still elevating and exciting to the fashion world,” he admitted.
Over the years, their working relationship has transformed into something deeper, built on trust, creativity and cultural connection. “We never force anything when it comes to our stylistic collaborations,” Melendez added.
The iconic late-night TV show celebrated its 50th anniversary with a star-studded three-hour live special on Feb. 16. The milestone event honored SNL’s legacy with iconic sketches, musical performances and appearances from past and present cast members, highlighting its lasting influence on comedy, entertainment and pop culture.