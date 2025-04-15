Birthday Girl Jordan Chiles Teases Followers With Glamorous Bathtub Photo Shoot
Jordan Chiles rang in her 24th birthday with a vampire-esque photo shoot that left her followers awestruck.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s birthday look included a strapless black form-fitting corset tightened up to accentuate all of her curves. She paired this top with black mesh bottoms that certainly highlighted every alluring angle while also matching the aesthetic. While this outfit was show-stopping in its own right, jaws were left on the floor after viewing her incredible hairstyle.
Each and every curl was too perfect not to notice, coming together to create a style that screamed glamor. This hairstyle, paired with the clean white pearls on her necklace and jewels on her earrings, gave the vibe of an opulent vampiress who’s too hot to touch.
Chiles delivered a phenomenal photo shoot for her birthday and successfully impressed her fans with how sickening she looked.
In addition to this shoot, Chiles dropped yet another set of photos—this time letting the world know that she is the “rawest” of them all.
For this second shoot, Chiles sported a black leather biker jacket with an assortment of labels throughout the garment. Underneath the jacket was a cut-up tank top with the words “The Rawest” written in a white font across her chest. As if she knew everyone would be begging for more, her ensemble wowed with a pair of denim shorts, ripped up in a fashionable yet daring way. And, last but not least, she traded in her rolled-up curls from the other photo shoot for a flawless look with her hair falling past her shoulders.
Her makeup also fed into the vibe as she donned dramatic eyelashes, a smokey eyeshadow with razor-sharp edges and a dramatic lip with a hot burgundy red liner as the scene-stealer. Also, for some flicks, fake blood could be seen running down the sides of her fang-filled mouth, letting the world know she devoured.
The supernatural doesn’t have anything on a vampire queen this fly, proving that she is, indeed, the “rawest vampire alive.”
What else could this birthday girl have up her sleeves for her special day? Another photo shoot? A vampire-themed birthday dinner surrounded by friends and family? A ghoulish collab that shows Halloween can never be celebrated too early? The possibilities are endless.
But, what is for certain is that Chiles gave the world not one but two head-turning looks for her birthday, an action that had everyone astonished.
Happy birthday to the rawest vampire queen!