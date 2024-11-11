Jordan Chiles
Gymnast and two-time Olympian Jordan Chiles is a complete force both on and off the mat. Having earned her elite status as a gymnast at the age of 11, Chiles made her debut at the American Classic in 2013. Eight years later, she earned herself a spot on the U.S. women’s national team for the Olympics. During her debut at the summer games, Chiles earned a silver medal. The Oregon native was part of the gold medal-winning U.S. women’s gymnastics team during the 2024 Paris Olympics, and is also an all-around Winter Cup and Pan American Games champion who has won two individual NCAA titles with UCLA. She plans to return to the Bruins gymnastics team in 2025.
Outside of excelling in her sport, Chiles is also a body positivity and mental health advocate who has partnered with notable brands like Nike, Milani Cosmetics and Urban Outfitters. Chiles makes her debut in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.