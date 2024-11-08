Jordan Chiles Masters Court Side Fashion With White Bra Top, High Waisted Jeans
Jordan Chiles’s NBA court side fashion is certainly one we are closely following. The Olympic gymnast, who won gold with Team USA at this year‘s Paris Games, watched the Houston Rockets defeat the New York Knicks 109 - 97 on Monday, Nov. 4 at Toyota Center. The 23-year-old, who has been busy traveling all over the nation for the “Gold Over America Tour” which wrapped up last Sunday, nailed her sporty outfit, pulling from street style yet still feminine aesthetics.
She donned a thin white ripped triangle bra top and matching high-waisted underwear that peeked through her baggy mid-rise washed blue denim jeans. The Canada-born, Oregon native added an edgy black leather trench maxi coat, a stunning bedazzled diesel handbag and classy, sleek pointed-toe black stilettos. Her long blonde locks were loose and pin straight, tucked into a cute black Rockets hat and she topped it all off with her signature gold “Jordan” necklace.
“not mad, just throwing fits🖤,” she cleverly captioned the post shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers. She posed center-court in the cover snap, showing a bold smolder to the camera and displaying her cool outfit. In the next, she fiddled with her hat and pursed her lips, and in the third snap, she turned to the side, displaying her tiny arm and shoulder tattoos as the luxurious coat draped down to her elbow.
“you not letting up sissss😍,” SI Swimsuit model and WNBA rookie Angel Reese commented.
“Hottest in the game! ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥,” Milani Cosmetics added.
“As you should! 👸,” the Houston Rockets chimed.
“yeah this the oneeeee 🔥,” Lexi Graber wrote.
“How are you out of bed?😅😩 The Olympics straight into the tour and serving up fire outfits in between!!! Sheesh babe,” one fan gushed.
Chiles has been known for her unique, colorful leotards and glamorous makeup to go with it while competing. Fashion makes her feel confident, and she loves to express herself that way.
“It all just makes me feel more confident. It makes me feel like I am who I am. It makes me feel like I can just enjoy my personality and be something that God created me to be, and it was not to be shy, it wasn’t to be embarrassed of who I was, but to actually embrace who I am. And fashion is how I can showcase that,” Chiles shared. “I like to put it all together, all into one look, like I am walking down a red carpet.”