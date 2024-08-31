Olympic Gymnast Jordan Chiles Brings the Heat in Lipstick Print Monochrome Two-Piece
Jordan Chiles is getting in some well-deserved R&R after securing another Olympic medal this year. The elite gymnast, who won gold with Team USA, or the “Golden Girls” at the 2024 Paris Games, sure turned up the heat in a new Instagram post. The 23-year-old just dropped a stunning bikini pic and showed off her super sculpted figure and sun-kissed summer glow as she posed on a huge cozy poolside chair. Her washboard abs and several cool tattoos were on full display.
The Oregon native, who trains in Texas, donned a cheeky black bikini featuring cute white lipstick prints all over, in the form of a triangle style top and adjustable minimalist bottoms. She accessorized with a black and white bandana, glamorous chunky Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and a fun, colorful abstract acrylic manicure.
“golden paradise 💛🍯🌻✨,” Chiles captioned the trio of photos that she shared with her 1.5 million followers on Aug. 27.
“Unbothered. Moisturized. In her lane. Focused. Flourishing,” UCLA’s the Den commented. Chiles competed with and attended UCLA for the 2022-23 NCAA seasons before heading to the Olympics this summer. She also revealed to TODAY that she plans to return to the Bruins for her two remaining years of college.
“Our BRONZE MEDALIST 🥉,” Eli Turner chimed, in reference to the Olympic medal controversy following the individual floor routine exercise on Aug. 10.
“The Champ is here 🔥she back,” Luis Da Silva wrote.
“baddie,” Camila Cabello added.
“There she is! 😍 Our QUEEN 👑,” Chelsea Roberts gushed.