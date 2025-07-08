Swimsuit

Jordan Chiles Is a Vision in Red Strapless Mini Dress for ‘Superman’ Premiere

The two-time Olympian had all eyes on her as she slayed the ‘Superman’ red carpet.

Diana Nosa

Jordan Chiles at the "Superman" World Premiere in Los Angeles, California, in July 2025. / River Callaway/Getty Images

Jordan Chiles is a superwoman in every possible way, which is why it makes sense that this all-American athlete attended the Hollywood premiere for Superman wearing an absolutely gorgeous, sophisticated and super-chic mini dress.

Chiles’s red carpet outfit consists of a strapless crimson dress that stops just above her knees. The piece is covered in a shimmery fabric, which glistened from every inch under the Californian sun. For a pop of flair, a small bunch of the fabric ruches up to create the outline of a rose adorned on one side of the garment.

For her accessories, she wears a pair of black open-toe pump heels, a stellar choice that adds to the ensemble’s trendy nature. As for her hair and makeup, Chiles keeps it simple and cute by slicking back her hair into a long wavy ponytail, and slaying with some barely-there makeup featuring lightly fluffed eyelashes and neat eyebrows.

Jordan Chiles wears a red dress and black heels on the red carpet.
Jordan Chiles attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. "Superman" in Hollywood, California, in July 2025. / Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

The 2025 SI Swimsuit cover girl isn’t just a superwoman for being a two-time Olympian in the gymnastics field. She’s also a superwoman for her powerful mindset that allows her to speak life into herself even in times she may not feel the most confident.

“I’ve embraced every single aspect of who I am, and I’ve embraced the amazing body that I have,” the 24-year-old expressed before shedding light on how her mother helped her in her self-love journey. “Because she was there when I would cry and be like, ‘Mom, they’re saying this. They’re saying that.’ Or I would look at myself in the mirror and call myself ugly almost every day. I think it was just really cool for her to know that I get this opportunity and that I get the ability to embrace who Jordan is."

Because of her endless pursuit of what it means to be completely herself as well as how to go about accepting herself for who she is, she embodies the qualities of a role model others can look to as a beacon of hope.

“I feel amazing in that I get to finally say that I’m 24 years old. My body changes every single day. As women, we have to go through a lot. We go through our cycles, we go through body positivity, sometimes imposter syndrome,” Chiles stated.

She added, “I get the ability to change and hopefully make everybody embrace the same thing because our bodies are our bodies. Nobody can take that away.”

With an “S”—or more so, a “J”—on her chest, Chiles proves time and time again that she’s that (super)girl.

Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

