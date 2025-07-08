Jordan Chiles Is a Vision in Red Strapless Mini Dress for ‘Superman’ Premiere
Jordan Chiles is a superwoman in every possible way, which is why it makes sense that this all-American athlete attended the Hollywood premiere for Superman wearing an absolutely gorgeous, sophisticated and super-chic mini dress.
Chiles’s red carpet outfit consists of a strapless crimson dress that stops just above her knees. The piece is covered in a shimmery fabric, which glistened from every inch under the Californian sun. For a pop of flair, a small bunch of the fabric ruches up to create the outline of a rose adorned on one side of the garment.
For her accessories, she wears a pair of black open-toe pump heels, a stellar choice that adds to the ensemble’s trendy nature. As for her hair and makeup, Chiles keeps it simple and cute by slicking back her hair into a long wavy ponytail, and slaying with some barely-there makeup featuring lightly fluffed eyelashes and neat eyebrows.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit cover girl isn’t just a superwoman for being a two-time Olympian in the gymnastics field. She’s also a superwoman for her powerful mindset that allows her to speak life into herself even in times she may not feel the most confident.
“I’ve embraced every single aspect of who I am, and I’ve embraced the amazing body that I have,” the 24-year-old expressed before shedding light on how her mother helped her in her self-love journey. “Because she was there when I would cry and be like, ‘Mom, they’re saying this. They’re saying that.’ Or I would look at myself in the mirror and call myself ugly almost every day. I think it was just really cool for her to know that I get this opportunity and that I get the ability to embrace who Jordan is."
Because of her endless pursuit of what it means to be completely herself as well as how to go about accepting herself for who she is, she embodies the qualities of a role model others can look to as a beacon of hope.
“I feel amazing in that I get to finally say that I’m 24 years old. My body changes every single day. As women, we have to go through a lot. We go through our cycles, we go through body positivity, sometimes imposter syndrome,” Chiles stated.
She added, “I get the ability to change and hopefully make everybody embrace the same thing because our bodies are our bodies. Nobody can take that away.”
With an “S”—or more so, a “J”—on her chest, Chiles proves time and time again that she’s that (super)girl.