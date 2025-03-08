Josephine Skriver Pairs Knit and Leather in Stylish Monochrome Burgundy Look in Paris
As every supermodel knows, a monochrome moment is the easiest way to appear chic instantly. Josephine Skriver proved this once again as she wandered the streets of Paris during Fashion Week in a stylish, coordinated ensemble. She opted for natural glam, and her long light brown locks were styled into tousled natural waves for a classic model-off-duty look.
She donned a cozy burgundy knit V-neck cardigan paired with sleek leather straight-leg pants from ROTATE in a perfectly matching hue. The cohesive color palette added an effortlessly put-together vibe to her look, and her accessories tied everything together seamlessly. Skriver opted for a delicate gold “MAMA” necklace from BRUNA, a sweet nod to her recent journey into motherhood.
“Touchdown Paris,” the 31-year-old captioned the carousel shared with her 8.6 million followers.
“What a beautiful Mama you are ♥️♥️♥️ we couldn’t be happier to see you wearing our Mama necklace @josephineskriver🤧🥹 thank you so much Angel xxx,” Bruna gushed.
The mom of one, who shares her daughter Aurora with husband and musician Alexander De Leon, often talks about how having a baby has changed her life and her outlook on the world.
Reflecting on her evolving priorities since becoming a mother, Skriver shared: “Technically, I’ve been so selfish in my life. My work has been my North Star, my job has been my priority and I’ve been able to put myself first. But now, as a mother, I’ve almost grown to be two people. It’s made me more dimensional.”
Skriver, who was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, was scouted as a teenager during a trip to New York City. After building her career in her hometown, she took her talents international, ultimately landing campaigns with major fashion houses like Armani, Balmain, Gucci, Max Mara and Tom Ford. Her editorial credits span iconic publications such as Vogue, Vogue Italia, V Magazine, Dazed and W Magazine.
In 2020 she made her SI Swimsuit debut and returned to the fold for a total of three consecutive years, always bringing her signature positive energy and flawless face card to each distinct feature. Skriver walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2013 and earned her coveted Angel wings in 2016.
In addition to starring in high fashion campaigns and gracing runways, she is also the cofounder of activewear brand Joja. She launched the apparel company in 2016 alongside bff and fellow supermodel Jasmine Tookes.