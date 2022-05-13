Josephine Skriver made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2020. She was born in Copenhagen, Denmark. She was scouted to model as a teenager during a trip to NYC and pursued a career in at home in Denmark before beginning her international work. Josephine's NYFW debut was in February 2011, when she walked for Calvin Klein and Rag & Bone. Josephine has modeled in campaigns for Armani, Balmain, Gucci, Max Mara, Tom Ford and more. She's appeared in a variety of editorial spreads in publications like Vogue, Vogue Italia, VogueGermany, V, Dazed, W Magazine, and Interview, just to name a few. In 2013, Josephine walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and was named an official “Angel” by Victoria’s Secret in 2016. Josephine's accolades go far beyond the modeling world. She is well known for being an advocate for global LGBTQ rights. She was raised by a lesbian mother and a gay father, and is outspoken about her upbringing. Since going public about her unique upbringing, Josephine has been involved with organizations like Stonewall Initiative, Family Equality Council and COLAGE, while her story has been documented by Vogue, Huffington Post, i-D, Australia Today, and additional media outlets.

