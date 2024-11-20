Julia Fox Flaunts Toned Abs in Black Leather Bra Look for Charli XCX ‘Saturday Night Live’ Show
Julia Fox pulled out all the stops for Charli XCX’s Saturday Night Live appearance, which she not only watched from the audience but also made a cameo to introduce the “Apple” singer who served as the host and musical guest on the Nov. 17 episode.
The Uncut Gems actress donned a head-to-toe black leather look from Spanish brand DOMINNICO’s Spring/Summer 2025 ‘Varsity Desire’ collection, that perfectly displayed the OMG Fashun cohost’s washboard abs and it-girl energy. The daring, edgy ensemble, styled by Briana Andalore, featured a structured corset bra top with metallic ring details and thick straps, paired with low-rise black pants featuring white lace-up trimming and matching finger-less opera gloves.
The 34-year-old fashion icon obviously opted for a glam look that matched the drama and dark vibes of her outfit. She tapped makeup artist Kauv Onazh, who gave her an opaque wash of black eyeshadow with a dash of About Face Beauty’s glitter in the inner corner, a flawless matte base, peachy blush and chiseled cheekbones. He completed the look with a ‘90s-inspired brown liner from MAKE UP FOR EVER and nude Mac Cosmetics lipstick in the center. Hairstylist John Novotny got super creative and moody, slicking down the mom of one’s platinum blonde locks and saving a few pieces to be delicate pin curled and perfectly placed.
“@nbcsnl was a literal dream! So grateful to our Queen @charli_xcx for bringing us with you on this journey!!! I love you forever ♥️ hair by @johnnovotny make up by @topkuhnt styled by @brianaandalore,” the NYC native captioned an Instagram post showing off her funky look and tagged her team.
“Legendary !!!!!” Charli XCX, who is nominated for seven Grammy Awards at next February‘s ceremony, commented. She sang Brat tracks “360” and “Sympathy Is a Knife” and starred in several sketches, pretending to be Victoria Beckham, a podcast producer, a teacher’s pet, a bridesmaid and more.
“I gay gasped 🔥😍 Gorgeous Queen 👸,” Alfredo Lewis wrote.
“So Julia 🖤,” Daily Front Row chimed in reference to the 32-year-old singer’s “360” signature lyric: “I’m so Julia.”
“I love !!!” the official Bratz account exclaimed.
“the best look yet,” Joey Hegyes declared.
“I want to come back to life as Julia’s absssss 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Christine Quinn wrote.
“I need your ab routine,” one fan begged.
“She’s the forever moment 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” another gushed.
On Nov. 18, Fox was also in attendance at Charli XCX’s surprise concert in Times Square, where she was captured doing the iconic “Apple” dance alongside Alex Consani, Richie Shazam and others.
Fox appeared on an episode of the Zach Sang Show podcast in May and broke down what it actually means to be “So Julia.”
“Just being that girl. Being confident, putting yourself out there. Being out and about and the center of attention. Just being that bi---, she explained. “It’s always been a dream of mine to have a shoutout in a song. It was the coolest thing ever. Making the video was so fun. She’s amazing. She really actually supports women, and unconventional women, and women that maybe society looks at and is confused by. But, she’s not confused. She sees the truth.”