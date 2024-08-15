Julia Fox Puts Her Own Brat Summer Twist on Classy White Linen Dress
Julia Fox just combined Kentucky Derby-core and Brat summer aesthetics into one super fun and unique look. And, if anyone is capable of pulling off a look that both Gen Z and Carrie Bradshaw would approve of, it’s the 34-year-old style icon herself.
The mom of one started her week off in a super cute, stylish asymmetrical white poplin maxi dress featuring a super high slit. She juxtaposed the classy, quiet luxury-inspired linen number with an over the top neon green derby hat, featuring a super wide brim and a short top. Fox was photographed in the two-tone ensemble on Aug. 12 in New York City, and accessorized with white gloves, white pointed-toe stilettos and a funky clear glass purse with a $100 bill inside. Her glam kept up with the drama of the outfit and Charli XCX’s favorite shade, as she rocked lime green eyeshadow and a nude lip.
The Uncut Gems actress, who starred in the music video for the Brat singer’s “360” music video, has an incredibly unique sense of style. Her fashion sense is apparent and headline-worthy all year round, but it truly comes alive at the end of summer, when it’s hot enough to dress boldly and show some skin. Over the weekend, Fox crafted a maxi skirt made entirely out of plaid boxer shorts waistbands, and she has barely given us time to recover from that.
The OMG Fashun cohost is confident about her styling skills, and she knows she has the “it girl” factor when it comes to putting together an outfit.
“Fashion, for me, has always been about telling stories. It’s an art form, it’s self expression, it’s playing characters. And my outfits have always been the moment,” Fox shared. “It would be nice to eventually do a retrospective of all my looks, so I hope all these designers are keeping them safe for when I have my own exhibition at the Met.”