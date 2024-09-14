Kaia Gerber Takes Page Out of Mom Cindy Crawford’s Book in White Bodycon Maxi Dress on Red Carpet
With age, Kaia Gerber has only grown more and more similar to her mother, Cindy Crawford. The American model doesn’t simply take after her supermodel parent in occupation, she has gradually begun to look more and more like her mother in appearance, too.
Anytime that the pair arrive to an event together, the similarities in their looks are glaring. Now, Gerber is leaning into that fact. On the red carpet of the Toronto International Film Festival, the 23-year-old paid homage to her mother (and doubled down on their similar appearances) in a dress that Crawford herself, 58, wore back in 1993.
Gerber reached back into the past for her stunning white bodycon look. The recognizable Hervé Leger bandage dress, featuring underwire and a sweetheart neckline, was the exact same gown that Crawford wore to the 65th annual Academy Awards in March of 1993. Like her mother, Gerber paired the fitted and flattering number with white pointed heels and a delicate diamond necklace.
But the similarities didn’t end there, either. The young model mimicked her mother in every aspect—down to the arrangement of her hair. Like Crawford, she wore her dark brown locks in a voluminous blowout, Crawford’s signature style.
All in all, the young actress’s outfit at the premiere of her film Shell served as a sweet tribute to Crawford, who has always been known for her impeccable fashion sense. Gerber is following in her footsteps in more ways than one—and she has no qualms making that known.