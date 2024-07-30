Cindy Crawford and Daughter Kaia Gerber Couldn’t Look More Alike at Paris Olympics
The 2024 Olympics are here, and the stars are on the ground in Paris. While, of course, the past and present Olympians demand most of our attention, we have also been on the lookout for the famous spectators who have traveled to France for the international sporting event. Among the spectators in the crowds and the guests at the classy Olympic parties are the likes of Ariana Grande, Zendaya and Tom Cruise.
But the latest pair of well-known faces to catch our attention were American model Cindy Crawford and her daughter, Kaia Gerber. The two showed up to the OMEGA House Paris event in celebration of the Paris Games on July 27 dressed in a pair of dresses that only served to amplify their strikingly similar appearances. Crawford wore a navy cowl neck midi, which she paired with a chic red handbag, while Gerber opted for a classy black mini dress and slingback kitten heels. As OMEGA ambassadors, both paired their looks with the brand’s watches.
“An absolute honor to have experienced the #ParisOlympics with @omega,” Crawford captioned an Instagram post that she shared following the event.
It wasn’t the first time that Gerber, at least, has attended the Olympics. In her own post, she shared that the Paris games were her third as a brand ambassador for OMEGA.
And it also wasn’t the first time that we’ve noticed the similarities between the mother-daughter duo. They have a habit of showing up at high-profile events and posing for sweet photos on the red carpet. And each time they do, we’re struck by just how similar they look.