Kamie Crawford Is Pure ’80s Glamour in Black Bubble Drop-Waist Mini Dress, Sheer Tights

The model and podcast host dazzled at a Met Gala afterparty at the PUBLIC Hotel.

Kamie Crawford stole the show at The PUBLIC’s exclusive Met Gala afterparty on Monday night, and we’re still not over her stunning look. The Catfish alum, who retired from her role as lead host of the MTV series last November after six years, channeled ’80s glamour with a modern twist in her latest ensemble. The reality TV icon donned a trendy, voluminous black mini dress that turned heads and captured the essence of vintage chic.

Crawford paired Aje’s “Violette” strapless ruched cotton mini dress ($450), which featured a fitted, intricately ruched bodice and a dramatic drop-waist bubble hem with sleek black pointed-toe heels from FLOR DE MARIA worn over sheer black tights.

For accessories, the former Miss Teen USA leaned into bold yet elegant touches. She paired chunky gold bangles from 8 Other Reasons with a single statement gold ring on her pointed finger. The three-time SI Swimsuit model’s long nails were painted in a timeless, classic French manicure.

Crawford’s glam, as always, was flawless and dramatic. She rocked a chiseled bronzed base, feathered brows, dramatic lashes and baby pink blush, finished off with her signature glossy, plump brown lips. Fans were treated to a detailed “get ready with me” video on Instagram, where Crawford generously broke down every product in her stunning makeup look, including palettes from Patrick Ta Beauty and Pat McGrath, and lip products from Makeup Forever and Makeup by Mario.

“Little Miss ‘OTW’ - MET AFTERS 🖤 • 📸:,” she captioned a breathtaking carousel of pics taken by photographer Orion and shared on May 7.

“Shut it dowwwwn 🖤🖤🖤,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Jasmine Sanders commented.

“OMFG,” Brooks Nader added.

“Goood seeing you ❤️,” NNEKA ONUORAH wrote.

“Oh wow,” Sarah Nicole Landry chimed.

“A diva. A doll,” Scott Louie declared.

“10s across the board,” one fan gushed.

“I need that dress!!! 😍,” another exclaimed.

“Livingggg for the bubble dress being back 🖤,” someone else agreed.

Fresh off her Webby Award win for Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford, which took home Best Lifestyle Podcast, the Maryland native continues to balance brains and beauty across the internet. She uses her platform to encourage women to embrace their individuality, take up space and engage in honest conversations about love, identity and self-confidence.

Her podcast features candid, unfiltered conversations about the highs and lows of modern relationships: romantic, platonic, familial and professional. She also has a roster of exciting, trailblazing special guests, often offering humor and wisdom.

