Kamie Crawford‘s Podcast Wins a Webby Award: ‘So Blessed’
Kamie Crawford is officially a Webby Award winner! The television host and three-time SI Swimsuit model took home the 2025 Webby Award for Best Lifestyle Podcast for her hit show, Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford—and she couldn’t be more thrilled.
“WE WON, BESTIES!!!!!!!!!!! 🥹💕💕💕” she captioned a joyful Instagram post announcing the news. “My podcast @relationshit won @thewebbyawards 2025 Lifestyle Podcast Award & I couldn’t have done it without YOU!!!! Thank you for listening, sharing, writing in & encouraging me every week to keep going.”
In a short announcement Instagram video, Crawford showed off her disbelief and excitement in real time, writing on screen: “Trying to keep it cool in my Uber but I just found out MY PODCAST WON A WEBBY AWARD OMG!!!”
Launched at the end of 2021, Relationsh*t has quickly become a go-to destination for honest, funny, and unfiltered conversations about love and everything that comes with it. Each week, Crawford—your “virtual BFF”—is joined by a special guest to break down the highs and lows of dating, friendship, family drama, career tensions and more. No topic is off-limits, and her thoughtful, relatable tone has earned her a fiercely loyal listenership. Recent guests have included fan-favorite Bachelor Nation star Litia from The Bachelor’s latest season.
In her new post, the 32-year-old acknowledged the work that goes into podcasting, writing: “Podcasting is hard work but it’s good work & I’m so blessed to be doing this work & having the platform to amplify your voices and the voices of my incredible guests.”
She thanked the judges and noted it was an “absolute honor” to be amongst the winners. The former Miss Teen USA also teased that listeners would be in for a treat this Friday with a “hilarious” new episode, and, of course, a celebratory matcha.
“I’m screaming! So happy for you!!! You deserve this and so much more! To the top honey!!! 👏🏽❤️🙌🏽,” fellow SI Swim star Jasmine Sanders commented. “Yay!!!!!!! Congratulations babe!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”
“I rarely vote for things like this but I honestly love listening to you on my Friday mornings while walking my dog 💕✨ YOU DESERVE IT 👏🏽👏🏽,” one fan chimed.
“I am so not a podcast girlie but I never miss an episode of @relationshit! PERIOD. It’s always like I’m on the phone with you for a kiki. Congratulations, @kamiecrawford!! 🤌🏾💥,” another gushed.
Crawford, who announced her emotional departure from MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show after six impactful years as the host, is just getting started. The Maryland native and oldest of six sisters continues to prove she’s a powerhouse across every platform.