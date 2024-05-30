Kamie Crawford Is Stunning in Fiery Red Ruched Dress
Kamie Crawford isn’t over her red carpet looks from the Florida celebration of SI Swimsuit’s 2024 issue—and neither are we.
The American television host traveled to Belize for her third consecutive SI Swimsuit feature, which was captured by photographer Derek Kettela. To celebrate her feature and the 60th anniversary of the annual magazine, Crawford traveled to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., earlier this month for a weekend of red carpets and stunning fashion.
The 31-year-old didn’t disappoint, either. We were enamored with just about every one of her weekend outfits, but there was one in particular that we just can’t get out of our mind—and, given that she just shared an Instagram post showing off the look, it’s clear that she can’t either.
Crawford showed up to the Saturday evening dinner event in a fiery red dress that was ideal for her appearance on the red carpet outside the venue. The fitted, ruched Ronny Kobo dress featured tie-side detailing, a high side slit and a unique neckline.
She paired the cherry number with clear high heels, a small gold handbag and gold drop earrings. Crawford’s dress wasn’t the only pop of vibrant color she sported, though. For the evening, she stepped out with a deep red lip and dramatic eye makeup to match.
In other words, she was more than prepared for the red carpet occasion. Crawford took her eye-catching look to dinner followed by a party on the deck of one of the hotel’s many pools. It couldn’t have been more fabulous.