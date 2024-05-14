Kamie Crawford: 2024 Belize

TV show host Crawford marks her third year with SI Swimsuit. The Maryland native, who is the oldest of five siblings, is also the host of the Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford podcast. She uses her platform to support LGBTQIA+ communities and is constantly encouraging women of color to be confident and unapologetic about taking up space.
Nestled along the eastern coast of Central America, Belize stands as a prime vacation destination, boasting idyllic beaches and vibrant culture. San Pedro, located on the northern Ambergris Caye island, is known for its laid-back vibe, warm hospitality and endless adventure opportunities. The proximity to the beautiful Belize Barrier Reef, home to tons of species of tropical fish and majestic sea turtles, is just a bonus.
To learn more about San Pedro,including where to stay, what to eat and can’t-miss beaches and activities, click here.
The color red took street style, runways, fashion weeks, campaigns and brand marketing by storm last year, and the SI Swimsuit style team needed to hop on the narrative. From cherry red and firetruck ruby incorporated into fun prints and unique materials, the styling on set in San Pedro truly let the bold, sexy color do the talking. Crawford channeled her inner former Miss Teen USA and commanded the camera as she reached for pieces with texture, sparkles, belts and polka dots.
Hair: Adam Maclay for BA Reps using René Furterer & GHD Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, Hourglass Cosmetics, Dior Beauty, and West Barn Co. Photographer: Derek Kettela
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Pursuit the Label. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Gil Rodriguez. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Gil Rodriguez. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Gil Rodriguez. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by It’s Now Cool. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit top by Hunza G. Bodysuit by Jacquemus. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Louisa Ballou. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by It’s Now Cool. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit top by Hunza G. Bodysuit by Jacquemus. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swim. Sunglasses by Oscar x Frank. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Louisa Ballou. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by It’s Now Cool. Bangles by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Louisa Ballou. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by It’s Now Cool. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit top by Hunza G Bodysuit by Jacquemus. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Nessy Swimwear. Coverup by Missoni. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Louisa Ballou. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Los Angeles Apparel. Shirt by Santa Brands. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swim. Sunglasses by Oscar x Frank. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by It’s Now Cool. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Good American. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by It’s Now Cool. Bangles by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Good American. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Good American. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Pursuit the Label. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Pursuit the Label. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Good American. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Los Angeles Apparel. Shirt by Santa Brands. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by It’s Now Cool. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Louisa Ballou. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Los Angeles Apparel. Shirt by Santa Brands. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Pursuit the Label. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Los Angeles Apparel. Shirt by Santa Brands. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Good American. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit top by Hunza G. Bodysuit by Jacquemus. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Los Angeles Apparel. Shirt by Santa Brands. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated