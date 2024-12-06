Katie Austin and Christen Harper Team Up on NFL Sideline in Vintage Jackets, Denim
When it comes to good game day style, there are a few NFL sidelines regulars who we know we can count on for inspiration. For one, there are the San Francisco 49ers WAGs: Olivia Culpo, Kristin Juszczyk, etc. Each and every game day, they arrive at Levi’s Stadium (or otherwise for away games) in their best gear. Outfits include chic basics, bright accessories and—always—a touch of 49ers detailing (for the sake of team spirit, of course).
But when it comes to cold weather game day dressing, there is one person we know we can count on for immaculate fieldside fashion: Christen Harper. As the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, the 31-year-old is accustomed to attending games in the cold. Sure, the early season matchups don’t call for a lot of layers, but the mid-to-late season games certainly do. So we know that we can rely on the model for the perfect winter game day fashion inspo.
This season (as with every other season), Harper hasn’t disappointed. Her game day styles have consisted of a lot of denim, touches of leather and bits of Detroit Lions blue, too. Last night, for the Lions home matchup with the Green Bay Packers, the California native incorporated all of that into one chic outfit alongside fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit brand model (and best friend) Katie Austin.
Harper wore a pair of dark wash denim and a white tank—her typical base layer—which she paired with a cropped navy blue Lions jacket, a light blue handbag and black leather boots. Austin was similarly outfitted in denim (black, not blue), a black tank and a vintage leather Lions jacket.
In an Instagram post that Harper shared from the evening, the pair could be seen walking down the tunnel towards the field ahead of the big matchup, which the Lions won 34-31. With the victory, Goff and the rest of the squad improved to 12-1 on the season and officially clinched a spot in the playoffs. And we know exactly what that means—more game day fashion to admire.
The regular season might be coming to an end soon, but with post-season play guaranteed, Harper will have several more opportunities to flaunt her good game day style. We have no doubt that the talented brand model will do just that. After all, she has a penchant for it.